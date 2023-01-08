Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
Governors State 97, Calumet College 62
CALUMET (27-35)
Oshawn Lee 12, Floyd Davis 2, Reggie Loury 9, Noel Mpie 4, David Nelson 7, DJ Shelton 9, Dorwynn Smith 0, Dylan Hill 0, Antonio Buckley 0, Keith Rupert 3, Josh Morris 4, Jabari Hill 5, Deyonce Taylor 4, Ajibola Koko 3. Totals – 24-73 10-19 62.
GOVERNORS STATE (48-49)
Totals – 34-61 16-20 97.
3-point field goals – Calumet 4 (Lee 2, Loury 1, Rupert 1); Governors 13 (Bates 1, Mikash 2, Taylor 6, Walters-Whitaker 3, White 1). Team fouls – Calumet 19, Governors 17. Records: Governors State 5-13, 5-5 CCAC; Calumet College 2-9, 2-7.
South Suburban 79, Illinois Valley 60
People are also reading…
ILLINOIS VALLEY (36-24)
Totals – 24-66 8-16 60.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (38-41)
N. Shelton 23, Damonte Taylor 21, J. Houston 8, C. Nsamba 2, J. Byrd 9, K. Anderson 4, N. Haynes 3, L. Washington 0, Chris Heffner 2, D. Hale 7. Totals – 29-82 17-25 79.
3-point field goals – Illinois Valley 4 (Deverteuli 1, Lee 1, Vortes 1, Johnson 1); SSC 4 (Shelton 1, Byrd 1, Haynes 1, Hale 1). Team fouls – Illinois Valley 20, SSC 17.
Women’s Basketball
Governors State 87, Calumet College 30
CALUMET (8-6-10-6)
Markeysha Coleman 9, Marisa Esquivel 2, Destiny Hughes 13, Ariel Esquivel 5, Vanessa Howell 0, Journi Tisby 0, Jasmin Barker 1. Totals – 11-48 7-15 30.
GOVERNORS STATE (21-26-24-16)
Totals – 36-68 12-16 87.
3-point field goals – Calumet 1 (A. Esquivel); Governors 3 (Cowan 1, Winston 2). Team fouls – Calumet 16, Governors 10. Records: Governors State 5-13, 3-7 CCAC; Calumet College 0-10, 0-9.