 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out local college results

  • Updated
  • 0

Men’s Basketball

Governors State 97, Calumet College 62

CALUMET (27-35)

Oshawn Lee 12, Floyd Davis 2, Reggie Loury 9, Noel Mpie 4, David Nelson 7, DJ Shelton 9, Dorwynn Smith 0, Dylan Hill 0, Antonio Buckley 0, Keith Rupert 3, Josh Morris 4, Jabari Hill 5, Deyonce Taylor 4, Ajibola Koko 3. Totals – 24-73 10-19 62.

GOVERNORS STATE (48-49)

Totals – 34-61 16-20 97.

3-point field goals – Calumet 4 (Lee 2, Loury 1, Rupert 1); Governors 13 (Bates 1, Mikash 2, Taylor 6, Walters-Whitaker 3, White 1). Team fouls – Calumet 19, Governors 17. Records: Governors State 5-13, 5-5 CCAC; Calumet College 2-9, 2-7.

South Suburban 79, Illinois Valley 60

People are also reading…

ILLINOIS VALLEY (36-24)

Totals – 24-66 8-16 60.

SOUTH SUBURBAN (38-41)

N. Shelton 23, Damonte Taylor 21, J. Houston 8, C. Nsamba 2, J. Byrd 9, K. Anderson 4, N. Haynes 3, L. Washington 0, Chris Heffner 2, D. Hale 7. Totals – 29-82 17-25 79.

3-point field goals – Illinois Valley 4 (Deverteuli 1, Lee 1, Vortes 1, Johnson 1); SSC 4 (Shelton 1, Byrd 1, Haynes 1, Hale 1). Team fouls – Illinois Valley 20, SSC 17.

Women’s Basketball

Governors State 87, Calumet College 30

CALUMET (8-6-10-6)

Markeysha Coleman 9, Marisa Esquivel 2, Destiny Hughes 13, Ariel Esquivel 5, Vanessa Howell 0, Journi Tisby 0, Jasmin Barker 1. Totals – 11-48 7-15 30.

GOVERNORS STATE (21-26-24-16)

Totals – 36-68 12-16 87.

3-point field goals – Calumet 1 (A. Esquivel); Governors 3 (Cowan 1, Winston 2). Team fouls – Calumet 16, Governors 10. Records: Governors State 5-13, 3-7 CCAC; Calumet College 0-10, 0-9.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts