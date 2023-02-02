Thursday's Results
Women’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest 90, Lake Superior State 85 (OT)
LAKE SUPERIOR STATE (24-20-21-14-6)
Totals – 30-58 18-25 85.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (16-13-24-26-11)
McDowell 13, Heard 19, Shelton 6, Shaw 28, Simmons 9, Schmidt 12, Spellman 0, Butler 0, Roepke 3. Totals — 30-65 23-28 90.
3-point field goals: LSS 7; PNW 7 (). Rebounds: LSS 32; PNW 31 (Shelton 7, Shaw 7). Assists: LSS 10; PNW 19 (Heard 11). Steals: LSS 3; PNW 5 (McDowell 2, Shaw 2). Team fouls: LSS 23, PNW 22. Fouled out: Rayman, Roach (LSS); Simmons, Schmidt (PNW).
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Calumet 73, Judson 70
CALUMET (37-36)
Lee 15, Loury 14, Morris 4, Mpie 16, Nelson 2, Shelton 0, Smith 12, Hill 2, Davis 8, Koko 0. Totals – 30-72 7-10 73.
JUDSON (34-36)
Totals – 28-63 10-16 70.
3-point field goals: CCSJ 6 (Lee 3, Loury 2, Smith); JU 4. Rebounds: CCSJ 47 (Mpie 17); JU 37. Assists: CCSJ 15 (Davis 7); JU 9. Steals: CCSJ 4; JU 8. Team fouls: CCSJ 13, JU 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Calumet 6-12 (6-10 CCAC), Judson 5-18 (3-12).
Governors State 81, IU Northwest 79 (OT)
GOVERNORS STATE (34-36-11)
Totals – 29-78 18-26 81.
IU NORTHWEST (28-42-9)
Johnson 21, Stanback 19, Lillard 18, Miller 9, Barnes 1, Layne 9, Reid 2, Houston 0, LaFollette 0, Martin 0. Totals – 30-73 13-24 79.
3-point field goals: GSU 5; IUN 6 (Johnson 3, Lillard, Miller, Layne). Rebounds: GSU 47; IUN 55 (Johnson 10, Lillard 9, Miller 9). Assists: GSU 18; IUN 25 (Miller 10). Steals: GSU 11; IUN 4 (LaFollette 2). Team fouls: GSU 20, IUN 21. Fouled out: Jackson (GSU). Records: Governors State 6-17 (6-9 CCAC), IU Northwest 11-12 (10-6).
Missouri State 76, Valparaiso 67 (OT)
VALPARAISO (35-30-2)
Nelson 5, Krikke 19, Edwards 7, Green 13, King 14, Barrett 7, DeAveiro 0, Bayu 2, Hedstrom 0. Totals – 27-65 7-11 67.
MISSOURI STATE (28-37-11)
Totals – 27-57 15-23 76.
3-point field goals: Valpo 6 (Green 3, Nelson, Edwards, Barrett); MSU 7. Rebounds: Valpo 37 (Krikke 7, King 7); MSU 36. Assists: Valpo 15 (Edwards 5); MSU 13. Steals: Valpo 8 (Krikke 2, Edwards 2, Barrett 2); MSU 8. Team fouls: Valpo 18, MSU 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Missouri State 12-11 (8-5 MVC), Valparaiso 10-14 (4-9).