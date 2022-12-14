Check out local college results

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men's Basketball

IU Northwest 81, Cardinal Stritch 58

CARDINAL STRITCH (18-40)

Totals – 23-64 3-6 58.

IU NORTHWEST (42-39)

Johnson 17, Miller 8, Lillard 6, LaFollette 6, D. Washington 2, Stanback 10, Barnes 10, Layne 9, Reid 5, Houston 4, Yagelski 4, Flesher 0, J. Washington 0, Steinhilber 0, Creech 0. Totals – 32-68 12-16 81.

3-point field goals: CS 9; IUN 5 (Johnson 2, Stanback, Layne, Reid). Rebounds: CS 46; IUN 34 (Stanback 8). Assists: CS 11; IUN 18 (Miller 4). Steals: CS 6; IUN 13 (Miller 4). Team fouls: CS 14, IUN 11. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 4-7 (3-2 CCAC), Cardinal Stritch 0-12 (0-6).

Women’s Basketball

Missouri Baptist 70, IU Northwest 57

MISSOURI BAPTIST (19-16-18-17)

Totals – 24-53 19-27 70.

IU NORTHWEST (17-11-12-17)

Sarah Martin 15, M. Schmidt 10, Santiago 8, Jackson 8, Miller 7, Wirey 3, Samantha Martin 2, Halfacre 2, Best 2, Tomblin 0, E. Schmidt 0. Totals – 17-59 22-31 57.

3-point field goals: MB 3; IUN 1 (Wirey). Rebounds: MB 41; IUN 37 (Jackson 10). Assists: MB 19; IUN 16 (Miller 6). Steals: MB 12; IUN 7 (Miller 4). Team fouls: MB 24, IUN 21. Fouled out: Jackson (IUN). Records: Missouri Baptist 6-2, IU Northwest 8-3.

