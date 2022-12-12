Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
Miami-Ohio 85, Calumet 49
CALUMET (23-26)
Lee 7, Davis 6, Loury 4, Mpie 11, Garrett 7, Shelton 0, Hill 6, Buckley 0, Rupert 0, Morris 2, Taylor 0, Marshall 0, Koko 6. Totals – 18-52 9-14 49.
MIAMI-OHIO (47-38)
Totals – 33-68 3-4 85.
3-point field goals: CCSJ 4 (Lee, Garrett, Hill 2); MO 16. Rebounds: CCSJ 28 (Davis 8); MO 45. Assists: CCSJ 7 (Davis 4); MO 23. Steals: CCSJ 8 (Davis 3), MO 10. Team fouls: Calumet 10, Miami-Ohio 16. Fouled out: None.
Saginaw Valley State 86, Purdue Northwest 78
PURDUE NORTHWEST (32-46)
Dillon 25, Barnard 13, Irvin 9, Cooper 8, Gentry 0, Jefferson 12, Whitehead 6, Steinman 5, Bradford 0. Totals – 30-60 7-9 78.
SAGINAW VALLEY STATE (35-51)
Totals – 29-59 15-18 86.
3-point field goals: PNW 11 (Dillon 3, Barnard 2, Irvin 2, Cooper 2, Jefferson, Steinman); SVS 13. Rebounds: PNW 26 (Steinman, Cooper 4); SVS 36. Assists: PNW 19 (Dillon 5); SVS 15. Steals: PNW 8 (Irvin 3); SVS 6. Team fouls: PNW 16, SVS 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Saginaw Valley State 5-7 (2-2 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 6-7 (1-3).
Women’s Basketball
Saginaw Valley State 54, Purdue Northwest 53
PURDUE NORTHWEST (16-14-11-12)
Shaw 27, Simmons 12, Heard 7, Schmidt 4, Jackson 1, Shelton 2, McDowell 0, Courier 0. Totals – 22-51 7-11 53.
SAGINAW VALLEY STATE (20-19-11-4)
Totals – 20-60 9-12 54.
3-point field goals: PNW 2 (Shaw, Heard); SVS 5. Rebounds: PNW 39 (Schmidt 11); SVS 31. Assists: PNW 11 (Heard 4); SVS 9. Steals: PNW 3; SVS 9. Team fouls: PNW 14, SVS 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Saginaw Valley State 7-3 (2-1 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 4-7 (0-4).