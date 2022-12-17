Check out local college results

Women’s Basketball
Quincy 68, Purdue Northwest 58
PURDUE NW (15-14-13-16)
Tadriana Heard 23, Dash Shaw 8, Kylie Schmidt 5, Kennedy Jackson 4, Mercedes Simmons 2, Syria Butler 14, Abbie McDowell 2, Antreese Shelton 0, Reagan Courier 0, Zoe Spoelman 0, Elexah Roepke 0. Totals – 21-61 8-10 58.
QUINCY (20-16-12-20)
Totals – 21-52 20-29 68.
3-point field goals – Purdue NW 8 (Heard 5, Jackson 1, Butler 2); Quincy 6 (Flanagan 4, Matas 2). Team fouls – Purdue NW 24, Quincy 15. Fouled out – Simmons (PNW), Danso (Q). Records: Quincy 5-6, Purdue NW 4-8.