Check out local college results

Saturday's Late Results
Men's Basketball
South Suburban 108, Black Hawk-Moline 68
SOUTH SUBURBAN (66-42)
Shelton 35, Taylor 25, Houston 7, Smith 9, Byrd 10, Harris 0, Anderson 4, Haynes 6, Nsamba 3, Washington 9, Adorno 0, Heffner 0. Totals – 43-71 12-18 108.
BLACK HAWK-MOLINE (40-28)
Totals – 20-61 22-26 68.
3-point field goals: SSC 10 (Shelton 6, Houston, Haynes 2, Nsamba); BHM 6. Rebouds: SSC 41 (Byrd 8, Smith 8); BHM 23. Assists: SSC 26 (Byrd 7); BHM 9. Steals: SSC 13 (Smith 5, Houston 4); BHM 2. Team fouls: SSC 21, BHM 17. Fouled out: Woods, Edwards, Dunklin (BHM).