Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball

Indiana Northwest 75, Cardinal Stritch 59

INDIANA NW (38-37)

Lamarius Lillard 24, Isaac Stanback 17, Malik Miller 13, Jaivion Reid 8, Ryan LaFollette 2, Ladaion Barnes 5, Jimmie Washington 4, Blake Creech 2, Tyler Houston 0, Trey Steinhilber 0, Kionne Layne 0, Nicky Flesher 0. Totals – 30-61 11-18 75.

CARDINAL (28-31)

Totals – 24-56 6-15 59.

3-point field goals – IUN 4 (Stanback 2, Miller 1, Barnes 1); Cardinal 5 (Wells 3, Popovic 1, Jackson 1). Team fouls – IUN 13, Cardinal 19. Records: Indiana NW 9-11, 8-5 CCAC; Cardinal Stritch 0-22, 0-14.

Purdue Northwest 90, Wisconsin-Parkside 82

WIS-PARKSIDE (38-44)

Totals – 29-56 15-24 82.

PURDUE NW (42-48)

Mikell Cooper 22, Alou Dillon 22, Anthony Irvin 13, Brevin Jefferson 8, Joan Giner 0, Kai Steinman 11, Tyran Rodgers 8, Kalil Whitehead 4, Sangolay Njie 2, Jackson Richards 0. Totals – 35-61 9-11 90.

3-point field goals – Parkside 9 (Bello 1, Brown 3, Palmer 3, Simpson 1, Ivan 1); PNW 11 (Cooper 2, Dillon 4, Irvin 3, Jefferson 1, Steinman 1). Team fouls – Parkside 11, PNW 20. Records: Purdue NW 10-11, 3-6 GLIAC; Wis-Parkside 13-6, 6-3.

Women’s Basketball

Drake 84, Valparaiso 51

VALPARAISO (14-17-11-9)

Olivia Brown 16, Ava Interrante 3, Ilysse Pitts 2, Leah Earnest 3, Maya Dunson 8, Emma Tecca 0, Ali Saunders 7, Ella Van Weelden 0, Olivia Sims 2, Jayda Johnston 7. Totals – 14-47 16-20 51.

DRAKE (21-21-26-16)

Totals – 27-50 23-28 84.

3-point field goals – Valpo 7 (Brown 4, Dunson 2, Johnston 1); Drake 7 (Dinnebier 1, Gueldner 4, Ilams 1, Hawthorne 1). Team fouls – Valpo 25, Drake 18. Fouled out – xxx. Records: Drake 11-5, 6-2 MVC; Valparaiso 3-13, 1-7.

Indiana Northwest 78, Cardinal Stritch 54

INDIANA NW (20-11-23-24)

Michaela Schmidt 19, Sarah Martin 17, Alyna Santiago 7, Tiara Jackson 6, Karli Miller 5, Samantha Martin 11, Katelyn Halfacre 11, Abbie Tomlin 2, Makayla Best 0, Emma Schmidt 0, Madison Wirey 0. Totals – 30-71 11-16 78.

CARDINAL (11-17-6-20)

Totals – 19-61 10-11 54.

3-point field goals – IUN 7 (M. Schmidt 1, Martin 2, Santiago 1, Halfacre 3); Cardinal 6 (Dillie 1, Kiel 1, Calouette 2, Nekola 2). Team fouls – IUN 8, Cardinal 12. Records: Indiana NW 16-5, 11-2 CCAC; Cardinal Stritch 4-17, 4-10.

Wisconsin-Parkside 86, Purdue Northwest 82 (OT)

WIS-PARKSIDE (21-15-24-15-11)

Totals – 30-65 24-29 86.

PURDUE NW (20-22-7-26-7)

Dash Shaw 24, Tadriana Heard 16, Mercedes Simmons 15, Kylie Schmidt 8, Kennedy Jackson 7, Syria Butler 7, Abbie McDowell 3, Reagan Courier 2. Totals – 33-72 10-12 82.

3-point field goals – Parkside 2 (Nelson 1, Schoenbeck 1); PNW 6 (Shaw 1, Heard 2, Jackson 1, Butler 1, McDowell 1). Team fouls – Parkside 17, PNW 26. Fouled out – Heard, Butler (PNW). Records: Wis-Parkside 12-7, 7-2 GLIAC; Purdue NW 5-14, 1-8.

Women’s Bowling

Peacock Classic

Hosted by Upper Iowa University

Team scores (first place & local): 1. Newman 9,829 (7-2 match play), 3. Valparaiso 9,120 (7-2).

Top individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Kensley Morris (Newman) 1,108 (221.6 average), 5. Lilu Smith (Valpo) 1,030 (206 avg.), 7. Alli Eible (Valpo) 985 (197 avg.), 10. Noelle Doody (Valpo) 955 (191 avg.).

Women’s Tennis

Cleveland State 5, Valparaiso 2

Singles – Olivia Czerwonka (VU) d. Vicario 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Bethany (CSU) d. Moira Silva 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Vevere (CSU) d. Amanda Tabanera 6-2, 6-0; Heren (CSU) d. Demi Jhaveri 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Eleanor Chapman (VU) d. Tounsi 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Franz (CSU) d. Mia Bertino 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

Doubles – Yauch-Heren (CSU) d. Czerwonka-Silva 6-1; Tounsi-Frogner (CSU) d. Chapman-Bertino 6-2; Vevere-Franz (CSU) d. Jhaveri-Elizabeth Sobieski 6-2.

Records: Cleveland State 1-0, Valparaiso 3-1.

Friday’s Late Results

Men’s Swimming

Valparaiso 127, Wabash College 104

Eastern Illinois 137, Wabash College 93

Eastern Illinois 121, Valparaiso 83

(Valpo winners only)

400 medley relay – Valparaiso (Jackson Oostman, Brendan Stangeland, Garrett Hoppman, Anthony Martin) 3:33.65; 400 IM – Oostman (VU) 4:15.34.

Women’s Swimming

Eastern Illinois 149, Valparaiso 51

(No Valpo individual winners)

