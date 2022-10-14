agate urgent Check out local college results Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Provided by Valparaiso Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Women’s Soccer Valparaiso 2, Belmont 1VALPARAISO — Molly O’Rear 1 goal, Addy Joiner 1 goal, Nikki Coryell 4 saves.RECORDS — Valparaiso 6-6-3 (5-1-1 MVC); Belmont 4-4-5 (2-3-2). 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Region teams learn sectional draws With the IHSAA football sectional pairings being announced on Sunday, Region teams learned their paths to a possible state title Former Hobart football player dies Elizjah Wilson was a First Team All-Northwest Crossroads Conference selection his senior year. David Flores follows in brothers' footsteps at Calumet Flores has guided the Warriors (8-0) to their best start in program history. JJ Johnson, Crown Point beat Chesterton to stay perfect It took a few drives on Friday night, but once JJ Johnson and Crown Point got things going, they didn’t look back, winning 41-21. Week 8 football scoreboard Check back often for updates. Lake Central tops Portage on PKs in regional semifinal Jacob Chraca might be a good poker player. He’s pretty good at looking for tells. Munster’s Ralph Brown, Griffith’s Joey Lapatra fight to the end for sectional title It came down to a final kick at the Highland Sectional on Saturday morning. Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 8 Several local teams made the AP's rankings after Week 8. Full-strength Lake Central cruises to sectional championship Lake Central is finally at full strength. The Indians feel like they’re ready to take on the world. Crown Point girls soccer ousts familiar rival Lake Central Crown Point will play Penn in the regional final Saturday in Mishawaka. Watch Now: Related Video Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss Davante Adams shoves a sideline worker over (uncalled for) Davante Adams shoves a sideline worker over (uncalled for) Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons