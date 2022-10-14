Check out local college results

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

Women’s Soccer

Valparaiso 2, Belmont 1

VALPARAISO — Molly O’Rear 1 goal, Addy Joiner 1 goal, Nikki Coryell 4 saves.

RECORDS — Valparaiso 6-6-3 (5-1-1 MVC); Belmont 4-4-5 (2-3-2).

