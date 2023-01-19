Check out local college results

Thursday's Results
Women’s Basketball
Northern Iowa 89, Valparaiso 58
VALPARAISO (11-17-17-13)
Brown 13, Earnest 6, Interrante 4, Dunson 3, Pitts 5, Tecca 1, Saunders 12, Beyer 2, Van Weelden 3, Johnston 9. Totals – 19-45 12-18 58.
NORTHERN IOWA (24-20-24-21)
Totals – 30-56 19-24 89.
3-point field goals: Valpo 8 (Brown 2, Dunson, Pitts, Saunders, Van Weelden, Johnston 2); UNI 10. Rebounds: Valpo 28 (Earnest 6); UNI 29. Assists: Valpo 11 (Brown 3); UNI 16. Steals: Valpo 5; UNI 12. Team fouls: Valpo 20, UNI 14. Fouled out: None. Records:
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest 90, St. Ambrose 78
IU NORTHWEST (38-52)
Johnson 31, Stanback 18, Miller 15, Washington 3, Houston 2, Reid 8, LaFollette 7, Bares 5, Lillard 0, Flesher 0. Totals – 34-69 16-23 90.
ST. AMBROSE (31-47)
Totals – 28-73 18-24 78.
3-point field goals: IUN 6 (Johnson 4, Reid, LaFollette); SA 4. Rebounds: IUN 49 (Johnson 9); SA 35. Assists: IUN 11 (Miller 6); SA 9. Steals: IUN 2 (Stanback, Miller); SA 6. Team fouls: IUN 22, SA 17. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 8-11 (7-5 CCAC), St. Ambrose 3-12 (2-9).