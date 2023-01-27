Check out local college results

Friday's Results
Women’s Basketball
Illinois State 78, Valparaiso 46
ILLINOIS STATE (23-21-20-14)
Totals – 27-55 16-20 78.
VALPARAISO (6-13-20-7)
Brown 0, Interrante 8, Pitts 3, Beyer 0, Earnest 1, Tecca 2, Saunders 13, Van Weelden 2, Dunson 2, Sims 1, Johnston 14. Totals – 15-46 12-18 46.
3-point field goals: ISU 8; Valpo 4 (Interrante, Saunders 3). Rebounds: ISU 29; Valpo 23 (Earnest 5). Assists: ISU 18; Valpo 9 (Saunders 4). Steals: ISU 9; Valpo 10 (Interrante 3). Team fouls: ISU 16, Valpo 23. Fouled out: None. Records: Illinois State 14-5 (8-1 MVC), Valparaiso 3-15 (1-8).
Thursday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Grand Valley State 77, Purdue Northwest 74
PURDUE NORTHWEST (41-33)
Jefferson 14, Dillon 14, Cooper 8, Irvin 6, Giner 4, Whitehead 19, Rodgers 3, Njie 3, Gentry 3, Steinman 0, Ezekwesili 0. Totals – 23-50 19-23 74.
GRAND VALLEY STATE (39-38)
Totals – 30-58 15-29 77.
3-point field goals: PNW 10 (Jefferson 2, Dillon 2, Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Whitehead, Gentry); GVS 2. Rebounds: PNW 31 (Jefferson 5, Njie 5); GVS 38. Assists: PNW 13 (Cooper 4); GVS 12. Steals: PNW 8 (Dillon 2, Rodgers 2); GVS 12. Team fouls: PNW 21, GVS 20. Fouled out: Okanu (GVS). Records: Grand Valley State 12-8 (6-4 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 10-12 (3-7).