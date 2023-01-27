Check out local college results

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Results

Women’s Basketball

Illinois State 78, Valparaiso 46

ILLINOIS STATE (23-21-20-14)

Totals – 27-55 16-20 78.

VALPARAISO (6-13-20-7)

Brown 0, Interrante 8, Pitts 3, Beyer 0, Earnest 1, Tecca 2, Saunders 13, Van Weelden 2, Dunson 2, Sims 1, Johnston 14. Totals – 15-46 12-18 46.

3-point field goals: ISU 8; Valpo 4 (Interrante, Saunders 3). Rebounds: ISU 29; Valpo 23 (Earnest 5). Assists: ISU 18; Valpo 9 (Saunders 4). Steals: ISU 9; Valpo 10 (Interrante 3). Team fouls: ISU 16, Valpo 23. Fouled out: None. Records: Illinois State 14-5 (8-1 MVC), Valparaiso 3-15 (1-8).

Thursday's Late Results

Men’s Basketball

Grand Valley State 77, Purdue Northwest 74

PURDUE NORTHWEST (41-33)

Jefferson 14, Dillon 14, Cooper 8, Irvin 6, Giner 4, Whitehead 19, Rodgers 3, Njie 3, Gentry 3, Steinman 0, Ezekwesili 0. Totals – 23-50 19-23 74.

GRAND VALLEY STATE (39-38)

Totals – 30-58 15-29 77.

3-point field goals: PNW 10 (Jefferson 2, Dillon 2, Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Whitehead, Gentry); GVS 2. Rebounds: PNW 31 (Jefferson 5, Njie 5); GVS 38. Assists: PNW 13 (Cooper 4); GVS 12. Steals: PNW 8 (Dillon 2, Rodgers 2); GVS 12. Team fouls: PNW 21, GVS 20. Fouled out: Okanu (GVS). Records: Grand Valley State 12-8 (6-4 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 10-12 (3-7).

 

Region coaches react to sectional draw

Region coaches react to sectional draw

Hoosier Hysteria begins again Jan. 31, and teams around the state learned during Sunday’s IHSAA’s pairings show who they’d be playing in the girls basketball sectional opener. 

