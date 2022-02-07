Chesterton boys basketball is unanimous No. 1 in state

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chesterton leads IBCA rankings: Chesterton received all 20 first-place votes in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys all-class poll. Following the Trojans (17-0) in the top five are Fishers (15-2), Carmel (13-4), Homestead (14-5) and Ben Davis (14-5). Valparaiso (16-3) dropped one spot to No. 10. Crown Point (13-4), Lake Station (15-0) and Munster (13-3) also received votes.

PRO BASEBALL

MLB stops drug testing: Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement, two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program told The Associated Press. The halt in testing is a casualty of the sport’s lockout that started Dec. 2 and a provision in the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association that states “the termination date and time of the program shall be 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2021.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn men still No. 1; Purdue up to third: Auburn keeps finding ways to win — even sometimes in tougher-than-expected games — to maintain its hold on No. 1 in the The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Bruce Pearl's Tigers haven't lost since November and are firmly locked into the top spot after earning 48 of 61 first-place votes in Monday's poll. That came after a narrow road win against a six-win Georgia team over the weekend, which came less than two weeks after a one-point escape against a nine-win Missouri team. Still, Auburn (22-1) has won 19 straight games since losing in double overtime to Connecticut in November, including all 10 of its Southeastern Conference games. Gonzaga earned the other 13 first-place votes and have sat at No. 2 throughout Auburn's three-week stay at the top. Purdue climbed a spot to No. 3.

Florida joins women's rankings: Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley has the Gators playing their best basketball in years, with wins over four ranked teams in their past five games. Buoyed by that success, the Gators jumped into The Associated Press women's basketball poll at No. 19 on Monday, the team's first ranking since 2016. Florida knocked off then-No. 7 Tennessee and 14th-ranked Georgia last week. Those wins closed out a stretch of five straight games against ranked Southeastern Conference foes. The Gators' only loss in that span was to No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 30. The Gamecocks remained the top team in the poll this week and were a unanimous choice from the 30-member national media panel. South Carolina was followed by Stanford, Louisville, Michigan and North Carolina State.

