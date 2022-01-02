Chesterton boys basketball ranked No. 5 in state coaches poll

PREP BASKETBALL
Chesterton boys No. 5 in state: Chesterton is up to No. 5 in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys all-class rankings released on Sunday. No. 9 Valparaiso is the only other local team ranked.
Crown Point girls now No. 3: Homestead took over the top spot in the IBCA girls all-class rankings, followed by No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence and former No. 1 Crown Point. Lake Central dropped four spots to No. 11 and Valparaiso is down four places to No. 19. South Central also received votes.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo loses on road: Olivia Brown scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting overall (5-of-6 from 3-point range), but Valparaiso lost 74-62 to Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri. Shay Frederick had 14 points and Leah Earnest scored 10 for the Beacons (2-11, 0-2 Missouri Valley).
Indiana edges Maryland in top-10 battle: Ali Patberg scored 18 points, Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes each had a double-double and No. 8 Indiana beat sixth-ranked Maryland 70-63 in overtime in Bloomington for its first victory in the 12-game series. Indiana (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) led by nine points with three minutes left in regulation before Maryland (10-4, 2-1) went on an 8-0 run. Maryland's Ashley Owusu made a reverse layup with 58 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary went 1 of 2 from the stripe to give Indiana a 61-59 lead. Owusu drove the lane to tie it with 19.4 seconds left. Indiana played for the final shot but Grace Berger's free-throw line jumper was off the mark at the buzzer. Indiana missed two free throws with 41.6 seconds left in overtime, leading 67-63. But Maryland couldn't take advantage, missing two 3-pointers on its next possession, and Patberg made 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead.
No. 17 Notre Dame falls: Elizabeth Balogun scored 27 points including a final go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left to rally No. 15 Duke to a 72-70 victory over No. 17 Notre Dame in Durham, North Carolina. Maya Dodson had 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Fighting Irish (11-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast), who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Sonia Citron added 14 points and Olivia Miles 13. Duke is 10-2, 1-1.