Chesterton boys basketball remains atop state rankings

PREP BASKETBALL

Chesterton boys almost unanimous No. 1: Chesterton received 19 of 20 first-place votes and remained atop the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys all-class rankings this week. Following the Trojans (16-0) are No. 2 Fishers (15-2) and No. 3 Carmel (13-4), which received the other first-place vote. Valparaiso (16-3) moved up three spots to No. 9, while Crown Point (12-4) and Lake Station (14-0) also received votes.

Crown Point girls No. 5: Defending Class 4A state champ Crown Point (19-3) is No. 5 in the final IBCA girls all-class rankings of the season. Homestead (21-1), Franklin (22-1), South Bend Washington (20-3) and Bedford North Lawrence (20-2) are the top four teams. Lake Central (20-3) is No. 13, while Andrean (17-6), South Central (23-0) and Valparaiso (18-4) received votes.

PRO HOCKEY

Ex-Blackhawks to aid GM search: Former Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp have agreed to help the team in its search for a new general manager. Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said Olczyk, Hossa and Sharp “are respected hockey minds who have great knowledge of the game.” Mike Forde, the executive chairman of Sportsology and a former executive with Chelsea F.C., also is advising the team on the opening. Interim GM Kyle Davidson is among the candidates for the full-time role.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Longtime IU announcer retires: Chuck Crabb, the announcer at Indiana University basketball games for 45 years, is retiring, the school said Monday. Crabb has also served as assistant athletic director for facilities since 1990. He became the public address announcer for basketball and football in 1977 but is most identified by his voice at Assembly Hall. Crabb also kept spectators informed at women's basketball and soccer games and track meets and worked at international events.

PRO FOOTBALL

Former Bears assistant joins Falcons staff: The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Bears assistant Michael Pitre as running backs coach. The Falcons on Monday announced the hiring of Pitre, who coached the Bears' running backs in 2021. In one season with Pitre, the Bears ranked 14th in the league with their average of 118.7 rushing yards per game. The Bears had 13 carries of 20 or more yards to tie for seventh in the league.

