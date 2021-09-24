Chesterton boys soccer earns academic honor

BOYS SOCCER
Chesterton earns academic award: Chesterton is one of 112 boys soccer programs from around the nation to earn the United Soccer Coaches' Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 school year, the organization announced. Teams needed a 3.0 collective grade-point average to be recognized; Chesterton had a 3.58 GPA.
PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls' Williams to miss start of season: Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season. The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20. The team also said guard Coby White is expected to make a full return in November after having surgery on his left shoulder in June. He will participate in noncontact activities in training camp, which begins Tuesday.
PRO HOCKEY
2 Blackhawks sidelined by COVID protocol: Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen and forward Mike Hardman were held out of practice Friday because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The announcement on the team's second day of training camp doesn't necessarily mean that either player tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said Thursday that the team was 100% vaccinated.
Blackhawks player took part in probe: An attorney who represents a former Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 said Friday her client has been interviewed as part of the team’s review of the accusations.
PRO FOOTBALL
Wild Card Weekend extended: The NFL is adding Monday night to its Wild Card Weekend. The league announced that it will play one of its first six playoff games on Monday night, beginning with this season. The new schedule means the league will play two games on Saturday (3:35 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.), three on Sunday (12:05 p.m., 3:40 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.) and one on Monday (7:15 p.m.). Wild Card Weekend for this postseason runs from Jan. 15-17.
Browns' Beckham cleared for return: Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made it full through a full week of practice without any issues with his reconstructed knee and coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Beckham will make his return Sunday against the Bears. Beckham hasn't played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 25 against Cincinnati.
Big Ben fine, Watt iffy for Steelers: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play on Sunday against Cincinnati, while star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable due to a groin injury.
AUTO RACING
Grosjean joins Andretti team: Romain Grosjean will move to Andretti Autosport in 2022 under a two-year contract announced Friday that includes the Indianapolis 500.