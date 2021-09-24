Chesterton boys soccer earns academic honor

Chesterton earns academic award: Chesterton is one of 112 boys soccer programs from around the nation to earn the United Soccer Coaches' Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 school year, the organization announced. Teams needed a 3.0 collective grade-point average to be recognized; Chesterton had a 3.58 GPA.

Bulls' Williams to miss start of season: Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season. The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20. The team also said guard Coby White is expected to make a full return in November after having surgery on his left shoulder in June. He will participate in noncontact activities in training camp, which begins Tuesday.