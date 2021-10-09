Chesterton boys soccer overcomes early deficit, rolls past Hobart

CHESTERTON — Mike Tyson’s famous words, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” resonated with the Chesterton boys soccer team on Saturday afternoon.
While it was the Trojans who took an early shot from Hobart — giving up a goal in the Class 3A sectional title game less than five minutes into the match — it was Chesterton who ultimately delivered the knockout blow.
The Trojans scored four straight goals, including three from Ryan O’Dell, after Hobart’s opening tally and Chesterton added three more goals in the second half in a 7-2 rout over the Brickies.
“It was our last home game and we wanted to come out and start fast on them,” O’Dell said. “Hobart was working hard. We needed to calm down (after their goal) and play our game. We opened it up and things started to flow.”
Hobart’s Ian Freimuth scored in the fourth minute of the match to give the Brickies a 1-0 lead. The underdogs played a suffocating defense for the next 13 minutes before O’Dell finally pushed through the back line to find the equalizer in the 17th minute.
“The talk before the game was about not coming out flat and then we came out flat,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “Give it to Hobart. They came out aggressive and they went after it. We made some defensive errors, and they took advantage.”
O’Dell’s first goal opened the floodgates for the defending state champions as Chesterton scored four times in less than 20 minutes to take control of the match. O’Dell scored three times during the stretch to give him 17 goals this season and he later added his 15th assist of the year.
“I’m glad I was able to score (in my last home match) and finish it off the right way,” O’Dell said. “We really wanted to end our time here with a win.”
Chesterton’s seniors have won the sectional all four seasons and the Trojans won state titles in 2018 and 2020.
“I’ve been so lucky to be able to play with all of these great guys,” O’Dell said. “We want to make sure that we don’t take it for granted. We need to continue to stay motivated.”
The Trojans (16-1-1) got contributions from all across the roster on Saturday. Gage Kruper kept up his strong postseason with a pair of goals and an assist, while Gage Torres-Regnier added a goal along with Jacob Perkins. Perkins leads the Trojans with 19 goals this season while Torres-Regnier is one of four players with double-digit (11) goals.
While the Brickies (13-3-3) came up short on Saturday, the youthful squad announced that they’ll be a presence in the Region soccer scene for the foreseeable future. Hobart has a roster filled with underclassmen and the program is a far cry from the squad that won just one match in 2017.
“This is all about building for us,” Hobart assistant coach Jamie Harris said. “This is uncharted territory for Hobart boys soccer. No one around here has been to a sectional title match. This is a reflection on the seniors who have been here in the past and the program that we’re building right now.”