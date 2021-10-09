Chesterton boys soccer overcomes early deficit, rolls past Hobart

O’Dell’s first goal opened the floodgates for the defending state champions as Chesterton scored four times in less than 20 minutes to take control of the match. O’Dell scored three times during the stretch to give him 17 goals this season and he later added his 15th assist of the year.

“I’m glad I was able to score (in my last home match) and finish it off the right way,” O’Dell said. “We really wanted to end our time here with a win.”

Chesterton’s seniors have won the sectional all four seasons and the Trojans won state titles in 2018 and 2020.

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to play with all of these great guys,” O’Dell said. “We want to make sure that we don’t take it for granted. We need to continue to stay motivated.”

The Trojans (16-1-1) got contributions from all across the roster on Saturday. Gage Kruper kept up his strong postseason with a pair of goals and an assist, while Gage Torres-Regnier added a goal along with Jacob Perkins. Perkins leads the Trojans with 19 goals this season while Torres-Regnier is one of four players with double-digit (11) goals.