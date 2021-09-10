Chesterton, Calumet roll to wins

Except for a 52-yard touchdown pass from Antonio Christensen to Jayden Parkes, it was all Trojans on Friday night as Chesterton dominated LaPorte, 42-6.
Chesterton’s defense forced a quick three-and-out to start the game, and linebacker Matt McCracken got a piece of a LaPorte punt, causing it to go just 13 yards.
The Trojans offense took over and wasted little time scoring, as quarterback Chris Mullen connected with Ethan Troy for an 8-yard score at the 9:02 mark of the first quarter.
But Mullen’s receivers were able to find openings in the LaPorte secondary all night.
Jackson Westmoreland rose above his defender and hauled in a pass from Mullen to score from 6 yards out with just over two minutes left in the first quarter, giving the Trojans a 14-6 edge.
Junior receiver Bryce Thoma made his presence felt on back-to-back, 9-yard touchdown receptions in the second quarter.
Trojans running back Ethan Troy bounced to the left and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and not long after, Jordan Hughes returned a LaPorte fumble for a 29-yard touchdown with 9:16 left in the game.
“They’re a wonderful group, this senior class, and really all of them,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “Everybody on the varsity and junior varsity right now, the sophomores through seniors, they’re just outstanding kids. Just an exciting group of kids to be around. They’re just enjoying the heck out of it.”
LaPorte (1-3, 0-2 DAC) is set to host Lake Central next Friday, while the Trojans (4-0, 2-0 DAC) will host Valparaiso.
Calumet 39, Whiting 14: Calumet stuck to what it has done for years despite having a new coach: run the football and execute in the trenches.
It was on full display as the Warriors duo of Mario Price and Anthony Ponce ran for a combined 263 yards and five scores to lead their team to a Greater South Shore Conference win over the Oilers.
Whiting's new-look passing attack took the spotlight first, with sophomore quarterback Nick Davenport lighting Calumet up for 59 yards and going 8-of-10 on the first scoring drive of the game, with the series ending in a 1-yard TD pass to Jed Huffman.
"I was really impressed with their game plan coming in," Calumet coach Cody French said. "They executed it well, especially in the first half and under (Friday's) circumstances, they were tough to beat."
The situation French referred to was COVID protocols. Whiting (2-2, 0-1 GSSC) dressed just 20 when it has over 40 on the team and Calumet has 71 usually, but it only dressed 28.
"Both schools were competing with a tough situation and both teams showed a lot of resiliency," French said.
The Warriors responded with a Price TD from 52 yards out just 1:17 after Whiting's first score.
Whiting controlled the tempo in the second quarter, adding Davenport's second passing TD of the night on a 10-yarder to Luke Zorich and went into the half with a 14-6 lead.
Calumet (3-1, 1-0) didn't change too much offensively in the second half.
Price and Ponce ripped off huge TD runs of 84 and 57 yards, respectively, on consecutive possessions in the second half.
Luke Zorich caught nine passes for 79 yards and a TD in the loss for Whiting while Davenport tossed for 183 yards while going 22-of 30 with a couple TDs.
TF South 35, Bremen 7: Jacob Urdiales threw two touchdown passes to Ethan Pryor and another to Willie Roberts as TF South (2-1, 1-0) rolled in the South Suburban Blue. Ernest Temple added two TD runs for South.
Marian Catholic 33, Bloom 6: Randall Nauden ran 16 times for 126 yards and four touchdowns as Marian (2-1) beat its crosstown rival.
Times Correspondents Gavin Good and Paul Honeycutt contributed to this story.