Chesterton, Calumet roll to wins

LaPorte (1-3, 0-2 DAC) is set to host Lake Central next Friday, while the Trojans (4-0, 2-0 DAC) will host Valparaiso.

Calumet 39, Whiting 14: Calumet stuck to what it has done for years despite having a new coach: run the football and execute in the trenches.

It was on full display as the Warriors duo of Mario Price and Anthony Ponce ran for a combined 263 yards and five scores to lead their team to a Greater South Shore Conference win over the Oilers.

Whiting's new-look passing attack took the spotlight first, with sophomore quarterback Nick Davenport lighting Calumet up for 59 yards and going 8-of-10 on the first scoring drive of the game, with the series ending in a 1-yard TD pass to Jed Huffman.

"I was really impressed with their game plan coming in," Calumet coach Cody French said. "They executed it well, especially in the first half and under (Friday's) circumstances, they were tough to beat."

The situation French referred to was COVID protocols. Whiting (2-2, 0-1 GSSC) dressed just 20 when it has over 40 on the team and Calumet has 71 usually, but it only dressed 28.

"Both schools were competing with a tough situation and both teams showed a lot of resiliency," French said.