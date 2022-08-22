Chesterton coach Mark Peterson earns Colts honor

PREP FOOTBALL
Peterson honored by Colts: Chesterton's Mark Peterson earned honorable mention for Region 1 in the first Colts/NFL Coach of the Week awards. The Trojans opened their season with a 35-20 win over Hobart on Friday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo announces home-game changes: Valparaiso has made changes to offer fans more gameday options, the school announced. A community tailgate lot has been added; it will open three hours before kickoff and will cost $10 per car for the general public or $5 for faculty and staff (payment is cash only). The lot is on the former hospital grounds and may be accessed from Monroe Street. It will feature food trucks and children's games. Another new feature is premium seating in an end-zone tent; those tickets will cost $30. Valpo opens the season with its first night home game in eight years, at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 against Indiana Wesleyan. Tickets for all games are available at valpoathletics.com/tickets or at the gate.
TRACK AND FIELD
Platis qualified for nationals: Mary Lou Platis, of Schererville, has qualified for the National Senior Games next year in Pittsburgh. She won golds in the women's 75-79 discus and shot put at this month's Wisconsin Senior Olympics.
PRO BASKETBALL
Sky's Wade honored: Chicago Sky coach/general manager James Wade has been named the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year. The Sky posted the best winning percentage (.722) in franchise history and tied for the best record (26-10) in the league.