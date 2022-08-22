Chesterton coach Mark Peterson earns Colts honor

Valpo announces home-game changes: Valparaiso has made changes to offer fans more gameday options, the school announced. A community tailgate lot has been added; it will open three hours before kickoff and will cost $10 per car for the general public or $5 for faculty and staff (payment is cash only). The lot is on the former hospital grounds and may be accessed from Monroe Street. It will feature food trucks and children's games. Another new feature is premium seating in an end-zone tent; those tickets will cost $30. Valpo opens the season with its first night home game in eight years, at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 against Indiana Wesleyan. Tickets for all games are available at valpoathletics.com/tickets or at the gate.