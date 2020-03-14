Chesterton completes state gymnastics 3-peat

MUNCIE — Chesterton had a goal to win a state championship for a third consecutive year in a row. Getting there was a challenge, as the Trojans withstood a charge by DAC rival Valparaiso on Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.

After surviving an uneven performance on the balance beam, Chesterton rallied to take home the championship hardware with 112.25 points to runner-up Valparaiso’s 111.55. Fort Wayne Dwenger was third with 110.05, and Lake Central fourth with 109.925.

“It feels so amazingly unreal,” said junior Mia Pak, who was the state champion on the bars with a 9.6. “This year we didn’t come in as confident as last year, but we pushed so hard and worked so hard for this. I’m just so incredibly proud of this team.”

Not only was it Chesterton’s third consecutive title, it was the sixth overall in gymnastics.

“It’s very amazing,” said coach Dawn Matthys of the three-peat. “It’s something that hasn’t been done in gymnastics from our school before — ever.”

After three events, Chesterton led Valpo 83.8 to 83.275, and it came right after Chesterton struggled on the beam for a 27.4. It regrouped for a 28.45 on floor.