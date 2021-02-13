Chesterton controls semistate, earns team win with seven champs

Trojans sophomore Sergio Lemley won a 120-pound title with a 3-1 decision over Crown Point’s Logan Frazier. He’s got plans to avenge his family name after his older brother Diego, now wrestling for Indiana University, qualified for state three times but never won a title.

“I started because of him, just a little kid running around in Chesterton high school,” Lemley said. “He showed hard work and where it can get you and I like to incorporate that into my training every day.”

Chesterton 113-pounder Hayden DeMarco took one of the more exciting final matches of the day, a 4-3 win over Crown Point’s Anthony Bahl. The two met in the regional championship, as well, with Bahl taking a 9-1 major decision.

“I knew the ankle picks were coming, or those trips from regionals. I didn’t wrestle as good and he killed me then,” DeMarco said. “I knew what was coming in neutral this time and knew I had to go upper body to win.”

Orlando Cruz was one of CP’s three individual champs, winning the 160 final with an 11-2 major decision over Plymouth’s Bradley Pittman. Cruz lost to Ellis in the semistate final a year ago.