Chesterton ends Valparaiso’s undefeated season, wins 12th sectional title

CHESTERTON — When the final horn sounded, Chesterton senior Addy Joiner sprinted down the field and jumped in the arms of junior Carley Balas.
The two of them fell to the ground and ended up at the bottom of a joyous dogpile as more of their teammates joined in to celebrate.
Valparaiso had been roadblock for the Trojans in recent years, but Saturday’s Class 3A Chesterton Sectional championship was a different story. After falling to the Times No. 1 Vikings in their last two postseason showdowns, the No. 2 Trojans returned the favor with a 2-0 win to claim their 12th sectional title, while also ending Valparaiso’s undefeated campaign.
“It’s come full circle,” Joiner said. “We won (a sectional crown) my freshman year, and we won it again this year. It’s surreal.
“This was probably the biggest game of my high school career and my last one here (at Chesterton) with everyone. This is such a great team, and I’m so glad we pulled it together.”
Joiner, a Valparaiso University commit and arguably the best player in program history, came up big once again for the Trojans. The star forward assisted fellow forward Gina Geenen on a goal in the 11th minute and gave her team a bit of breathing room with a goal of her own in the 66th minute.
From 32 yards out, Joiner drilled a right-footed free kick over a wall of Vikings defenders and into the top left corner of the net.
“I’m just glad (Sydney) Stott drew that foul. She got her jersey pulled and ended up going down,” Joiner said. “That was just a great opportunity, and I’m glad we put that one away.”
Joiner became Chesterton’s all-time leader in goals earlier this year, and while she is thrilled to keep her historic prep career going, the senior said it wouldn’t be possible without all of her teammates, including the Trojans’ “brick wall,” Balas. The standout goalkeeper recorded several acrobatic saves, and none were more crucial than a pair of stops she had in the 19th minute.
After working her way into the box, Valparaiso’s Kaylee Rongers fired a short shot in Balas’ vicinity. The junior dove to her left and made the save, but she was unable to secure the ball. As it bounced off of her chest and arms, Vikings freshman Ava Jaime controlled the rebound and fired another quick shot that would have tied the game at 1-1.
But, at the last second, Balas dove once more to deflect the shot and keep Valparaiso off the board.
“During (the second stop), I was honestly freaking out,” Balas said with a laugh. “But I was like, ‘You know what? I gotta get up, and I gotta get there.’ After I saved it, I feel like the whole team brightened up like, ‘We got this,’ and we settled down after that.”
In the regular season, Valparaiso (15-1) soundly defeated Chesterton in a 5-1 home win Aug. 27, but Trojans coach Ben Forgey believes his team is not the same as it was back then.
After graduating a strong senior class in the spring, he said that it took some time for his younger players, specifically on the backline, to get acclimated to their increased roles. Forgey also explained that Balas, who is a three-sport athlete at Chesterton, had to round into form, too.
“She’s not a year-round goalie,” Forgey said. “She plays basketball and she does track and field, so she doesn’t get the same amount of touches as everyone else does. So when we conceded goals early in the season, there was a bit of rust. … It took us a while to get our feet, but when’s the last time we allowed a goal? It’s been quite a while.”
The Trojans (14-4) have notched eight straight shutout victories.
Vikings coach Rob Cespedes said his players put themselves in position to win by controlling the ball for most of the game, but ultimately they were unable to capitalize.
“I’m still really proud of the girls,” Cespedes said. “Coming out and having an undefeated season and playing as hard as they did, I think they did a great job. They played really hard all the way through.”
Chesterton will face Crown Point, which defeated Highland 5-0 in the Lake Central Sectional championship, in a South Bend Adams Regional semifinal at noon on Oct. 17. The Trojans are seeking their sixth regional crown and first in a decade.
“These were the two best teams in the Region,” Forgey said of Saturday’s game against Valparaiso. “Crown Point’s going to try to have something to say about that next weekend.”
Gallery: Chesterton girls soccer sectional
