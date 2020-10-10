Chesterton ends Valparaiso’s undefeated season, wins 12th sectional title

“I’m just glad (Sydney) Stott drew that foul. She got her jersey pulled and ended up going down,” Joiner said. “That was just a great opportunity, and I’m glad we put that one away.”

Joiner became Chesterton’s all-time leader in goals earlier this year, and while she is thrilled to keep her historic prep career going, the senior said it wouldn’t be possible without all of her teammates, including the Trojans’ “brick wall,” Balas. The standout goalkeeper recorded several acrobatic saves, and none were more crucial than a pair of stops she had in the 19th minute.

After working her way into the box, Valparaiso’s Kaylee Rongers fired a short shot in Balas’ vicinity. The junior dove to her left and made the save, but she was unable to secure the ball. As it bounced off of her chest and arms, Vikings freshman Ava Jaime controlled the rebound and fired another quick shot that would have tied the game at 1-1.

But, at the last second, Balas dove once more to deflect the shot and keep Valparaiso off the board.

“During (the second stop), I was honestly freaking out,” Balas said with a laugh. “But I was like, ‘You know what? I gotta get up, and I gotta get there.’ After I saved it, I feel like the whole team brightened up like, ‘We got this,’ and we settled down after that.”