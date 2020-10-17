Chesterton falls short of first regional championship in 10 years

“The only thing you can ask for in a student-athlete is to work and get better and that’s really rewarding,” Forgey said. “ … It would have been really easy to get down on each but they didn’t. They all supported each other, and they all wanted to work to get better. We have a high standard.”

One player who surely lived up to that high standard is senior forward Addy Joiner. The Valparaiso University commit was probably at the top of every opposing team’s scouting report not only for this season but throughout her entire high school career.

Joiner ended her final prep campaign with 35 goals and totaled a program-record 113 goals, but her individual accomplishments are not what she’ll cherish the most about the last four years.

She said the moments she shared with her teammates and their collective desire to be great made every practice and game worthwhile.

“I think we’re all the most competitive kids in the Region,” Joiner said. “I don’t know what is in the water in Chesterton, but I think Chesterton breeds some of the most competitive kids, and I’m proud of all of us.”

