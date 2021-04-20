Chesterton freshman continues to grow on the course

“It’s a lot of fun being out here with the guys,” Smith said. “Playing with your teammates can be helpful, especially when you’re playing bad. The guys have been great in helping me get better with my game.”

Smith doesn’t feel like he’s gotten his high school career off to a strong start, but that’s also a product of the high expectations that he holds for himself. Ward, who watched several of Smith’s holes at the Marquette Invite, believes that the process is playing out exactly the way it should.

“He told me that he didn’t have the best round,” Ward said. “When I saw him, he went par-par-par-bogey. That’s not bad at all. He’s getting adjusted as a high school golfer, and it’s a lot of fun to be around right now.”

Smith and the Trojans will have a tall challenge this weekend when they compete at the Lake Central Classic at Sandy Pines. Some of the top teams in the area will be competing at Sandy Pines and Ward is thrilled to see how his team responds.