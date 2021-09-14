Chesterton girls soccer edges Crown Point on PKs

CROWN POINT — It was fitting that it would take more than 80 minutes of soccer to determine the winner between the top two teams in the Duneland Athletic Conference on Tuesday.
After the squads battled to a 1-1 tie, they were still tied after the two seven-minute overtime sessions. That led to penalty kicks, where Chesterton prevailed 4-2.
Trojans goalkeeper Carley Balas made a save on Crown Point's second shot and the fourth shot sailed over the goal to give Chesterton (5-2-2, 4-0 DAC) the victory.
Balas said she’s not nervous heading into PKs.
“I've done a couple of those, so I'm getting used to it, and you just have to stay calm,” she said. “Because if you're nervous, you're not going to perform to your best ability.”
Balas thought Emma Adams, the Bulldogs' second penalty kicker might go to her right.
“I knew she went to her right side (previously)," Balas said. "So I was just hoping she went to the left and her hips were facing to the left. So that's where I went and I got it.”
Balas expected a great game from Crown Point (7-3, 3-1).
“I mean It's neck and neck every time,” she said. “You know no matter what, you’re going to have a good game with them.”
“They're playing really well,” Chesterton coach Ben Forgey said. “It's a good strong team over there. They had some great results over the weekend. I'm happy we've got some difference-makers in our group.”
Crown Point’s Chryssa Gagianas got the equalizer on an assist from Adams with less than five minutes into the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Crown Point came out the aggressor to start the second half and was rewarded for the spirited play.
“Third game, third overtime in a row with Chesterton,” Bulldogs coach Chris Mikrut said. “Last year two times and now this year, so yeah, it's a great game. I think both teams battled real hard and both teams had great opportunities. Both teams had great goalie play. ... I don't think we took advantage of our opportunities as much as we probably could have. We had a lot of great plays in the box. You know, those games happen.”
Chesterton got on the board at the 33:44 mark on a long shot from the right side by Grace Bamber for a 1-0 lead.
“I just knew that there was no one around me and I just knew I had to take the shot, and I just shot it,” Bamber said. “It was just instinct, I don't know. I didn't think about it really.”
Balas made a diving save just seven minutes into the contest to keep the game scoreless.
“They're a good team they compete hard,” Bamber said. “We have two very different styles of play, and it's always a fun game. We love playing the top teams in the region.”