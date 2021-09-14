Chesterton girls soccer edges Crown Point on PKs

“They're playing really well,” Chesterton coach Ben Forgey said. “It's a good strong team over there. They had some great results over the weekend. I'm happy we've got some difference-makers in our group.”

Crown Point’s Chryssa Gagianas got the equalizer on an assist from Adams with less than five minutes into the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Crown Point came out the aggressor to start the second half and was rewarded for the spirited play.

“Third game, third overtime in a row with Chesterton,” Bulldogs coach Chris Mikrut said. “Last year two times and now this year, so yeah, it's a great game. I think both teams battled real hard and both teams had great opportunities. Both teams had great goalie play. ... I don't think we took advantage of our opportunities as much as we probably could have. We had a lot of great plays in the box. You know, those games happen.”

Chesterton got on the board at the 33:44 mark on a long shot from the right side by Grace Bamber for a 1-0 lead.

“I just knew that there was no one around me and I just knew I had to take the shot, and I just shot it,” Bamber said. “It was just instinct, I don't know. I didn't think about it really.”