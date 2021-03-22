Chesterton grad Austin Peterson 'pitching' in at UConn

It was Austin Peterson’s first career win at UConn.

It definitely won’t be his last.

The Chesterton product earned his first win for the Huskies with six strong innings on the mound, allowing only two hits and a run in a 10-7 victory over Southern Mississippi.

It was the first quality start for a UConn pitcher this season.

“We loved the fact that Austin was able to watch the first two games (of the Southern Miss series) and make the necessary adjustments,” UConn pitching coach Josh MacDonald said. “The ball was carrying to left field and they had lefties trying to shoot the ball in the air that way.

“Austin saw that and was able to attack the inside part of the plate.”

The Huskies lost the first two games of the series 7-6 and 6-5 so Peterson helped snap the losing streak with a solid effort on the bump. He also went 3 2/3 innings and allowed only a run against then-No. 16 Virginia.

In Peterson’s victory over Southern Miss, the Purdue transfer had eight strikeouts and only walked one. He has 19 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. Peterson led the freshmen class at Purdue in 2019 in strikeouts, innings pitched and appearances.