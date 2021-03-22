Chesterton grad Austin Peterson 'pitching' in at UConn

It was Austin Peterson’s first career win at UConn.
It definitely won’t be his last.
The Chesterton product earned his first win for the Huskies with six strong innings on the mound, allowing only two hits and a run in a 10-7 victory over Southern Mississippi.
It was the first quality start for a UConn pitcher this season.
“We loved the fact that Austin was able to watch the first two games (of the Southern Miss series) and make the necessary adjustments,” UConn pitching coach Josh MacDonald said. “The ball was carrying to left field and they had lefties trying to shoot the ball in the air that way.
“Austin saw that and was able to attack the inside part of the plate.”
The Huskies lost the first two games of the series 7-6 and 6-5 so Peterson helped snap the losing streak with a solid effort on the bump. He also went 3 2/3 innings and allowed only a run against then-No. 16 Virginia.
In Peterson’s victory over Southern Miss, the Purdue transfer had eight strikeouts and only walked one. He has 19 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. Peterson led the freshmen class at Purdue in 2019 in strikeouts, innings pitched and appearances.
“Hopefully Austin has a short career here and is playing professionally sooner rather than later,” MacDonald said. “In terms of where we see him in our rotation, if he continues to show what he has the first two weekends, he should be an anchor on the weekends for us.”
Peterson went 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts in a no-decision in a 5-4 win over Coastal Carolina on March 7.
In other college baseball action,
• Wake Forest’s Bobby Seymour (Mount Carmel/St. John) hit his first homer of the spring in a loss to then-No. 5 Miami. Additionally, the senior slugger has doubled in three straight games.
Women’s soccer
Michigan State’s Zivana Labovic (Marian Catholic/Schererville) scored her first collegiate goal in a loss to Rutgers on March 4. The freshman defender added her second goal against rival Michigan on March 12.
Wrestling
Indiana’s Donnell Washington (Portage) went 1-2 at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis. Washington finished 10-7 this past season and was ranked as high as sixth at 174 pounds. The redshirt freshman was sixth in the Big Ten and has four years of eligibility remaining due to COVID.
• Michigan State’s Drew Hughes (Lowell), the program’s first four-time NCAA qualifier since 2007, won a wrestle-in bout to stay alive, but lost to top-seeded Michael Kemerer of Iowa at 174.
Teammate Jake Tucker (Mount Carmel/Lowell) qualified at 165 pounds, but didn’t place. Tucker is a two-time NCAA qualifier.
Softball
UMKC’s Lia Lombardini (Chesterton) walked and scored a run as the team beat No. 6 Oklahoma State in Stillwater for the program’s first-ever victory over a ranked team.
• Manchester’s Alexis Mokos (Hanover Central) went 4-for-6 with two doubles, two runs, and an RBI in the team’s split with Alma.
Men’s cross country
Manchester’s Connor Havens (LaPorte) was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Newcomer of the Year after helping the team to a runner-up finish at the conference championship meet on March 14.
Havens was second overall with a time of 25 minutes, 46.18 seconds on the 8K course.
Men’s basketball
Bethel, coached by LaPorte product Steve Drabyn, stunned top-seeded and No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan 83-77 at the NAIA National Championships in Kansas City on Thursday.
Nathan Aerts (Valparaiso) had a team-high nine rebounds and added six points for the Pilots (23-11).
The victory for Drabyn was his first win over Indiana Wesleyan (30-3), his first over a No. 1-ranked team, and his first over former LaPorte teammate and Indiana Wesleyan coach Greg Tonagel.
Bethel advanced, but lost to Saint Francis (Fort Wayne) 89-81. Aerts had a team-high 19 points and added six rebounds.
• Grace’s Jake Wadding (Chesterton) had six points and four rebounds in the team’s 79-76 loss to Northwestern at the NCCAA Championships. The Lancers (20-12) ended the season beating Alice Lloyd 96-87 in the third-place game.
Women’s basketball
Saint Francis (Joliet) junior Justene Charlesworth (LaCrosse) hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points, but the team lost 53-42 to Morningside (Iowa) at the NAIA Championships Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Academic honors
The Big Ten Conference announced the 2020-21 Academic All-Big Ten Conference list:
Men’s swimming -- Northwestern’s Ethan Churilla (Highland), Purdue’s Ryan Hrosik (Valparaiso), Indiana’s Gary Kostbade (Chesterton), and Purdue’s Jack Smith (Michigan City).
Women’s swimming – Purdue’s Caylee Casbon (Chesterton), Purdue’s Madeleine Johnson (Valparaiso), and Indiana’s Savanna Spears (Lake Central).
Wrestling – Michigan’s Andrew Davison (Chesterton), Northwestern’s Lucas Davison (Chesterton), Michigan State’s Drew Hughes (Lowell), Indiana’s Jonathan Moran (Portage), Purdue’s Jairus Perry (Merrillville), and Indiana’s Daniel Tolin (Chesterton).
Women’s basketball – Indiana’s Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City).
Men’s basketball – Sasha Stefanovic (Crown Point).
Awards
Rose-Hulman’s Tim Harris (West Side/men’s basketball) and Anderson’s Heather Karm (Lowell/women’s swimming) were both named to the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Sportsmanship team.
Harris, a senior biochemistry major, has been a member of the basketball team for four years.
Karm, a freshman, is studying exercise science.
