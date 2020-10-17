Chesterton grinds out win over Munster to win regional

GOSHEN — Chesterton junior Ryan O’Dell just kept working like the rest of his teammates in a battle with Munster on Saturday in the championship of the Class 3A Goshen Regional.
The Trojans (19-2-0) never lost confidence in their game and grinded out a 2-0 win over the Mustangs (10-3-1) for the regional title. It was Chesterton's sixth regional title and first since 2018.
“It felt really good, it was a relief,” said O’Dell, who dug the ball out near the end line to the right side of goal and fed Josh Wadowski in the middle for a 1-0 lead and the eventual game-winning goal in the 57th minute. “We had been working all game. We couldn’t get anything, but then we finally scored. It just felt so good.”
Wadowski worked himself in position to score, and he said he saw O’Dell digging the ball out.
“I saw it, and I screamed his name,” Wadowski said. “He found me, and I slotted it in. We do it all the time in practice, and we put it into the game.”
Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said it wasn’t a pretty win but still a victory.
“Sometimes you have to throw your whole body on the line to get a ball across the line, and Josh did that,” Sabedra said. “Ryan did a good job staying with it, and sometimes you’ve just got to grind it out.”
After Wadowski's goal, the Trojans kept attacking and Liam Grimes scored in the 74th minute on a cross from Wadowski for the final count.
In the first half and for the first 15 minutes of the second half, Chesterton couldn’t break through. Wadowski said Munster played tough defense all night, but they weren’t worried about getting the job done.
“We kept going at ‘em. They just weren’t falling,” O’Dell said. “We knew that it was going to eventually go in, and it finally did. And then Liam hit a banger at the end of the game to finally put it away.”
Chesterton's defense and the play of keeper Charlie Eaton was solid all day long.
“When you give up zero goals out of two games in one day, I’m very happy with our defense,” Sabedra said. “We have a young defense, and we put a lot of responsibility on them and they stepped up big.”
Chesterton advances to the semistate at either South Bend St. Joseph or Kokomo and will play Fishers.
“Everyone knows the goal — win state,” Wadowski said. “We’re just going to take it one game at a time, focus on the game and we’ll try and go as far as we can go.”
Chesterton kept attacking in the first half but couldn’t find the net. A set play off a free kick just outside the box almost worked. A soft pass to the left was then crossed into the front of the right side of the goal, but Munster defended the play to thwart the shot.
Munster's best opportunity in the first half came with just under two minutes left when Ethan Orange got by a defender who slipped on the turf just inside the box, but Orange pushed his shot just wide right of the goal.
Munster keeper Logan Carter made a great save in the final seconds of the half to keep the game deadlocked.
“Chesterton is a great team,” Munster coach Jim Prasopoulos said. “I’m proud of our guys for how we fought. We hung in there, and hopefully they’ll represent our area well. I’m really proud of my kids, especially our seniors for working really hard this year and being very coachable and representing the Mustangs in a very positive way all four years that they played. It was a nice run.”
Chesterton 2, Plymouth 0: In the first semifinal, the Trojans got first-half goals from Zack Bowser and Gage Torres to advance.
Bowser got behind the defense, took a pass from Nick Biel and found the back of the net in the 24th minute. Biel also assisted on the second goal with 37th minute. Goalkeep Charlie Eaton recorded eight saves behind a solid defense.
It was Bowser's 36th goal of the season.
Munster 3, Elkhart 0: Munster scored two goals within 1:30 of each other late in the second half to pull away in the second semifinal.
Gavin Kinsella scored on an assist from Max Marich in the 73rd minute to put the Mustangs up 2-0. Gianni Mendoza scored his second goal of the game on an assist from Michael Cundiff to bump the lead to 3-0 in the 75th minute.
Mendoza scored a goal in the first half on a penalty kick for the 1-0 advantage.
Gallery: 3A boys soccer regional final: Munster-Chesterton
Gallery: 3A boys soccer regional semifinal: Chesterton-Plymouth
Gallery: 3A boys soccer regional semifinal: Munster vs. Elkhart
