Chesterton grinds out win over Munster to win regional

After Wadowski's goal, the Trojans kept attacking and Liam Grimes scored in the 74th minute on a cross from Wadowski for the final count.

In the first half and for the first 15 minutes of the second half, Chesterton couldn’t break through. Wadowski said Munster played tough defense all night, but they weren’t worried about getting the job done.

“We kept going at ‘em. They just weren’t falling,” O’Dell said. “We knew that it was going to eventually go in, and it finally did. And then Liam hit a banger at the end of the game to finally put it away.”

Chesterton's defense and the play of keeper Charlie Eaton was solid all day long.

“When you give up zero goals out of two games in one day, I’m very happy with our defense,” Sabedra said. “We have a young defense, and we put a lot of responsibility on them and they stepped up big.”

Chesterton advances to the semistate at either South Bend St. Joseph or Kokomo and will play Fishers.

“Everyone knows the goal — win state,” Wadowski said. “We’re just going to take it one game at a time, focus on the game and we’ll try and go as far as we can go.”

