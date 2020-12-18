Chesterton honors Jack Campbell during win over rival Valpo

CHESTERTON — A few turnovers does not rattle a coach with a resume like Jack Campbell.

Chesterton gave up 18 possessions Friday but played well enough on the defensive end and made enough plays late to beat geographic and Duneland Athletic Conference rival Valparaiso 50-36.

“It’s a good win. Any time Valpo and Chesterton get together, it makes no difference about records or anything else, it’s going to be a tough game,” Campbell said.

Campbell was recognized in a ceremony before the game for winning his 400th career game Nov. 18 against Morton. He sits at 406 wins, eighth most among active coaches in the state and 21st overall. Campbell is also approaching 800 wins as a baseball coach.

“If it didn’t mean anything, you wouldn’t do this. The last one I do this for is me,” he said. “When you do it long enough, you’ve got to win a few games here and there.”

Times No. 4 Chesterton turned the ball over 18 times, including 12 in the first half. Campbell said they made an adjustment at halftime to cut those down.

“That’s to (Valparaiso’s) credit,” Campbell said. “Then it was a matter of not letting them convert.”