Chesterton honors Jack Campbell during win over rival Valpo

CHESTERTON — A few turnovers does not rattle a coach with a resume like Jack Campbell.
Chesterton gave up 18 possessions Friday but played well enough on the defensive end and made enough plays late to beat geographic and Duneland Athletic Conference rival Valparaiso 50-36.
“It’s a good win. Any time Valpo and Chesterton get together, it makes no difference about records or anything else, it’s going to be a tough game,” Campbell said.
Campbell was recognized in a ceremony before the game for winning his 400th career game Nov. 18 against Morton. He sits at 406 wins, eighth most among active coaches in the state and 21st overall. Campbell is also approaching 800 wins as a baseball coach.
“If it didn’t mean anything, you wouldn’t do this. The last one I do this for is me,” he said. “When you do it long enough, you’ve got to win a few games here and there.”
Times No. 4 Chesterton turned the ball over 18 times, including 12 in the first half. Campbell said they made an adjustment at halftime to cut those down.
“That’s to (Valparaiso’s) credit,” Campbell said. “Then it was a matter of not letting them convert.”
The No. 10 Vikings (4-2, 0-2) were within a point early in the second half before Chesterton freshman Ciara Bonner hit a pair of 3-pointers. Katelynn Carr added another and the Trojans (8-1, 3-1) began to pull away.
Valparaiso didn’t register a field goal in the fourth quarter. Chesterton held the Vikings to only three free throws. Campbell said he pulled back the reins on his defense, limiting traps and pressure.
Valparaiso’s Kiana Oelling, who came into the contest averaging 18 points per game, was held to five points.
“We know how much (Campbell) has under his belt,” Chesterton junior Carley Balas said. “To have him as a coach is the greatest thing you can have because you know he knows what he’s doing. He knows how to win the game.”
Balas snagged two important steals and several important rebounds. She finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
“(Valparaiso’s) the biggest rival for us for as long as I can remember,” Balas said. “This is the best team chemistry I’ve had in a long time.”
Bonner led the Trojans with nine points. Nalani Malackowski had seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Amelia Benjamin paced the Vikings with 12 points. Bolanle Ayangade added seven points and seven rebounds.
Gallery: Valparaiso at Chesterton girls basketball
