Chesterton motocross racer Evan Snowdin qualifies for national championships

Evan Snowdin's career as a motocross racer seemed inevitable
Snowdin's dad, Jeremy, started racing when he was 18 and has been competing for the last 27 years. Evan's mom, Sarah, said there were dirt bikes everywhere at the Snowdin house. Snowdin started competing when he was 7, but was riding bikes before that.
“He jumped on a dirt bike when he was about 4 and took off on it with training wheels before he learned how to ride a bike,” Sarah Snowdin said. “There was no fear.”
“It was something my dad did and I just started doing it,” Snowdin added.
Twelve years after he first hopped on a bike, the Chesterton junior is achieving a lifelong goal, heading to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship on Aug. 3-8.
Snowdin placed in sixth after three trials in the 250 C class at the Ironman Amateur Regional on June 19 in Crawfordsville. The finish secured him the final qualifying spot from his class.
Snowdin will compete against 39 other racers in the national event.
“It's supposed to be the Disney World for motocross kids,” Sarah Snowdin said.
Beyond the energy of competing for a national championship, the race site gets its reputation from the sponsors that watch the competitions. The top dirt bike makers in the country will be there, as will teams looking for future racers to fill spots of retiring veterans.
To help him prepare, the Snowdin family took a step most other athletes cannot. They built Evan Snowdin a practice track. Sarah Snowdin purchased some property from her parents and used it to build a half-sized track.
It took a lot of dirt, plenty of machinery and bobcats and a watering truck to wet the track, but it resulted in a place where Snowdin can race and prepare for competitions.
“It’s more track time to myself,” he said.
With the track, he’s able to practice taking corners and staying on the gas on straights.
Something that started within the family has rapidly expanded to a full team supporting Snowdin over the last year.
Jeremy Snowdin helps his son practice. There’s Rowdy Stiener, who has worked with Snowdin and there’s prerace mechanics that help wrench on the bikes. Former professional racer Bradley Ripple picks Snowdin up in the mornings and trains him all day. Snowdin’s older brother Ethan takes him to crossfit at night.
“It takes a world of people to help this kid,” Sarah Snowdin said.
His team will be behind him as he heads to Tennessee for a race that will look much different than normal amid a global pandemic.
Snowdin said he’s spurred on by the adrenaline rush of racing and by the people watching. The adrenaline rush might still be there, but the crowds won’t.
For the safety of the riders, the landscape of motocross has changed. Social distancing guidelines are followed when preparing for the race. Only the mechanic can help the racer prepare.
Snowdin usually practices or competes across the midwest, but many of those tracks remained closed. Friends and family, and those crowds Snowdin likes, can’t watch the races.
But Snowdin continued to compete, and his finish in Crawfordsville earned him a spot in the national race.
“The reality set in that ‘Oh, we’re going to Loretta’s … this is the biggest place to race,’” Sarah Snowdin said. “His dreams just came true and now we’re going to have to put the work in to get him ready for it.”
