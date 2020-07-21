Chesterton motocross racer Evan Snowdin qualifies for national championships

“It takes a world of people to help this kid,” Sarah Snowdin said.

His team will be behind him as he heads to Tennessee for a race that will look much different than normal amid a global pandemic.

Snowdin said he’s spurred on by the adrenaline rush of racing and by the people watching. The adrenaline rush might still be there, but the crowds won’t.

For the safety of the riders, the landscape of motocross has changed. Social distancing guidelines are followed when preparing for the race. Only the mechanic can help the racer prepare.

Snowdin usually practices or competes across the midwest, but many of those tracks remained closed. Friends and family, and those crowds Snowdin likes, can’t watch the races.

But Snowdin continued to compete, and his finish in Crawfordsville earned him a spot in the national race.