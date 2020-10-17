Chesterton outlasts Crown Point to advance to regional championship

The Trojans (15-4) will face South Bend St. Joseph in the regional championship Saturday evening. The Indians defeated Penn in the other regional semifinal.

Despite the season-ending loss, Mikurt said he was proud of Chidsey’s resilience and his team’s overall perseverance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thought we were going to get (our season canceled), and we got a sectional championship and got to play an overtime game here,” Mikrut said. “ … I wish (Chesterton) a lot of luck because it would be nice to have a Region team get into that final four.”

Following Chidsey’s own goal a few minutes into the game, Trojans forward Gina Geenen scored off a scrum inside the box in the 35th minute. The sophomore’s ninth goal of the year gave her team a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

Chesterton coach Ben Forgey said he would’ve liked a less dramatic finish, but he was pleased with the way his players responded after the Bulldogs (13-5-1) gained momentum.

Hackett’s right-footed goal in the extra period proved to be the biggest play of the game and perhaps the biggest of her prep career.