Chesterton outlasts Crown Point to advance to regional championship

SOUTH BEND — It wasn’t the start that Crown Point had envisioned.
During the Bulldogs’ match with Chesterton in a Class 3A South Bend Adams Regional semifinal Saturday, the Trojans took the lead in the fourth minute due to a mishap by their rival.
As Crown Point defender Abbey Chidsey tried to clear a cross, she miscalculated the ball and accidentally chipped it over the head of goalkeeper Grace Mumaugh and into the Bulldogs' net for an own goal. Once she realized what she had done, the junior bent over and put her hands on her knees.
“I’m proud of her,” Crown Point coach Chris Mikrut said. “Abbey has done a great job for us all year, and she’s had plays where she’s just gotta let it roll off and move on to the next play. … For anybody, an own goal is a tough thing to deal with.”
In the second half, Chidsey bounced back and gave her team a chance to extend its season. The junior assisted forward Zoey Wells on a free kick for a goal in the 57th minute, and she came up clutch with another assist on a corner kick to forward Erin Harrison, who drilled in a header in the 75th minute.
Chidsey’s timely plays helped send the game into overtime, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. Junior forward Annalisa Hackett scored in the 86th minute to lift Chesterton to hard-fought 3-2 victory.
The Trojans (15-4) will face South Bend St. Joseph in the regional championship Saturday evening. The Indians defeated Penn in the other regional semifinal.
Despite the season-ending loss, Mikurt said he was proud of Chidsey’s resilience and his team’s overall perseverance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We thought we were going to get (our season canceled), and we got a sectional championship and got to play an overtime game here,” Mikrut said. “ … I wish (Chesterton) a lot of luck because it would be nice to have a Region team get into that final four.”
Following Chidsey’s own goal a few minutes into the game, Trojans forward Gina Geenen scored off a scrum inside the box in the 35th minute. The sophomore’s ninth goal of the year gave her team a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Chesterton coach Ben Forgey said he would’ve liked a less dramatic finish, but he was pleased with the way his players responded after the Bulldogs (13-5-1) gained momentum.
Hackett’s right-footed goal in the extra period proved to be the biggest play of the game and perhaps the biggest of her prep career.
“She deserves the credit for that. She deserves to have a moment like that with as hard as she works,” Forgey said. “You hear the other names, but she’s one of our starting forwards, and she gives a good effort every single time she steps on the field.”
South Bend St. Joseph (15-2-0) was ranked as the No. 6 Class 3A team in the state in the final Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Indians haven’t conceded a goal in the playoffs and defeated the Trojans 3-0 during a regular-season matchup Sept. 3.
Forgey acknowledged that Chesterton will be viewed as the underdog in the regional final. But with a few adjustments, he believes his team will have a legitimate shot to pull off the upset and win its first regional crown in a decade.
“Whether we played tonight or Crown Point played tonight, St. Joe would have been the favorites,” Forgey said. “ … They have two really, really dynamic forwards, a great midfield and a lot of times you don’t know how good their defense is because of everything else. So, the mindset will be to play maybe a little bit more pragmatic and get more bodies behind the ball.”
Gallery: 3A girls soccer regional semifinal
