Chesterton’s Alejandro Kincaid’s recovery highlights state finals

Munster junior Griffin Poulsen swam the 500 freestyle in 4:36.66 to take seventh in the event and help the Seahorses to a 13th-place finish a year removed from a runner-up showing . Coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty graduated plenty from that team but said she was proud of this year’s group following up as well as they did with six additional consolation heat qualifications.

“We’re not the team we were last year,” Schmidt-McNulty said, “but I think we had a solid group of guys that came down here and made some noise.”

Lake Central junior Zach Ramacci spent the bulk of Saturday’s diving competition straddling the fine line between last medalist and first one left off the podium but closed strong over his final two drives to go from 1.55 points on the outside looking in to 11.45 points clear of Maconaquah senior Vincenzo Rooker in ninth.

Ramacci purposely loaded the dive with the highest degree of difficulty—a back somersault straight with two and a half twists—for his final attempt. It proved to be the right move as he finished with 465.05 points and an eighth-place medal.

“I think I did all of my dives to the best of my ability,” Ramacci said. “Up until that last round I was really nervous not knowing if I was going to (medal) because of how close it was, but once I finished I was really happy.”