Chesterton’s Alejandro Kincaid’s recovery highlights state finals

INDIANAPOLIS — The pain came suddenly.
Chesterton junior Alejandro Kincaid couldn’t explain it.
In August, seemingly out of nowhere, Kincaid felt a sharp pain in his side that wouldn’t go away. He took a trip to the emergency room when it got bad enough to get a diagnosis unsure what to think.
It was his appendix. It burst.
“Nothing caused it,” said Kincaid, who placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke during Saturday's state finals. “It just happened.”
At the time of the medical emergency, Indiana had gotten heavily involved in Kincaid’s recruitment but instead of focusing on that and preparing for a junior season Kincaid laid in an Indianapolis hospital recovering for a month. Swimming stayed on his mind constantly. COVID-19 already put the year ahead in doubt and with a burst appendix, too, Kincaid’s future in the pool couldn’t be more uncertain.
Skip ahead five months and Kincaid stood on the deck at IU Natatorium in Indianapolis accepting his medal in the 100 backstroke. The Hoosier commit swam it in 49.22 seconds to help Chesterton to a seventh-place place team finish.
“Today wasn’t my best time, but I’m proud of my finish,” Kincaid said. “I’ve had a tough year between all the stuff with COVID and my appendix bursting. To be here now, I’m really happy.”
Kincaid has gone faster. He swam a 48.89 in prelims as a sophomore but also didn’t have to deal with losing a month of training in the hospital that season. He’s still rebuilding himself into the swimmer he wants to be.
At practice, Kincaid looks up at a sign celebrating Chesterton’s 2014 state and national championship team and sees his brother Tony’s name. He also eyes Aaron Whitaker’s school record in the 100 backstroke almost daily.
Kincaid wants his name there, and despite his appendix bursting he figures he’s closer now than before.
“I want to be up on that wall,” Kincaid said. “Next year is going to be special.”
Kincaid also claimed a fifth-place medal with Chesterton's 200 medley relay team along with seniors Beckham Mountford, Connor Casbon and Carter Casbon. They swam it in 1:33.56.
The Trojan 400 freestyle relay took eighth in 3:08.04 with junior Gabe Eschbach and seniors Carter Casbon, Danny Vear and Lucas Piunti.
Piunti, an Indiana signee, swam the 200 individual medley in 1:48.87 to capture a seventh place individual medal of his own. The Trojans also grabbed eight points paying finishes in the consolation finals throughout the meet to climb the team standings.
“It was a really positive day for us,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “We have a lot to be proud of. We had a lot of times drop from prelims. Anything in the top 10 is really good here. We could have been higher but some of those teams in front of us had some real thunder here.”
Munster junior Griffin Poulsen swam the 500 freestyle in 4:36.66 to take seventh in the event and help the Seahorses to a 13th-place finish a year removed from a runner-up showing . Coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty graduated plenty from that team but said she was proud of this year’s group following up as well as they did with six additional consolation heat qualifications.
“We’re not the team we were last year,” Schmidt-McNulty said, “but I think we had a solid group of guys that came down here and made some noise.”
Lake Central junior Zach Ramacci spent the bulk of Saturday’s diving competition straddling the fine line between last medalist and first one left off the podium but closed strong over his final two drives to go from 1.55 points on the outside looking in to 11.45 points clear of Maconaquah senior Vincenzo Rooker in ninth.
Ramacci purposely loaded the dive with the highest degree of difficulty—a back somersault straight with two and a half twists—for his final attempt. It proved to be the right move as he finished with 465.05 points and an eighth-place medal.
“I think I did all of my dives to the best of my ability,” Ramacci said. “Up until that last round I was really nervous not knowing if I was going to (medal) because of how close it was, but once I finished I was really happy.”
Ramacci, who also won the Duneland Athletic Conference meet and Valparaiso Regional, has now jumped from 27th as a freshman to 10th as a sophomore and now eighth as a junior, which has him excited for his senior season. While his improvement from year one to year two was greater by points, Ramacci said the jump into the podium was even more fulfilling.
“It just felt so much more rewarding getting a medal,” he said.