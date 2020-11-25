Chesterton’s Lucas Sabedra is Times Boys Soccer Coach of the Year

CHESTERTON — Lucas Sabedra is like a doting father when asked about his two state championships. The Chesterton coach says he’s equally proud of them.
The 2018 title was big for the program and school because it was the first. It set a benchmark for expectations in Sabedra’s first season at the helm.
“Luckily, I have guys whose soccer IQ is high and are used to playing on a highly-competitive level. It’s easy to challenge these kids when they already know so much,” Sabedra said. “You just have to keep challenging them to make them better and you can’t ever be complacent, even with kids who are some of the best players in the state. You have to find a way to keep pushing them.”
This year’s championship was a case study in getting the most out of players. That’s why Sabedra was named Times Coach of the Year.
The Trojans lost 12 seniors to graduation after 2019, eight of whom were starters. Sabedra knew there was talent coming back, even if much of it was young.
Times Player of the Year Zack Bowser, Western Michigan commit Nick Biel and all-everything goalie Charlie Eaton were the senior headliners.
“We could tell how bad (Sabedra) wanted it,” Bowser said. “In practice, he would get really emotional in the way he talked to us. He would set goals for us and I think he brought us together really quickly. We all realized right away what we could do.”
Sabedra told his seniors that 2020 was a perfect opportunity to become leaders. They had to make sure the younger players bought in.
That’s exactly what happened, he said.
“Sophomores, in my opinion, are always the guys that will do all the dirty work. If they have the right mindset, they’ll do anything for the team,” Sabedra said. “Sometimes it’s hard to get that out of the upperclassmen.”
Sabedra had an idea of what was coming early, despite the turnover. He believes Chesterton will always be a contender if things fall the right way and everyone’s on the same page come tournament time.
The Trojans were playing well early and growing as the season progressed.
“It was easy to see what direction we were going in right away,” he said.
All four defenders were new. That was the biggest change. Having a goalie like Eaton behind that group was a great safety net, though.
“He was going to be able to tell those four guys what he wanted. His leadership is irreplaceable. Having him as a goalie is like having a coach there with the back line,” Sabedra said. “Me and Charlie and all the coaches were all on the same page from the start. It was just about finding the right guys to fit that formula.”
After a few weeks, that combination was found. Chesterton posted 11 shutouts and allowed only one goal seven other times.
Bowser provided a scoring punch to the tune of 40 scores in 20 games. Other playmakers were put in position to make plays.
“I think that’s what you have to do when you have a lot of talent on your team. You’ve just got to find what gives you the best chemistry and where you have the best work ethic. For me, you have to solidify your defense but you have to find your most dangerous offensive side, as well,” Sabedra said.
Bowser said players trust that Sabedra has a plan and that it will work. He’s proven it with two state titles.
Sabedra doesn’t make it easy, though. He puts his team through some of the toughest practices Bowser’s been around. Nobody looks forward to weekly conditioning sessions but everyone understands why they’re necessary.
“He’s a great coach. He really makes us train our hardest,” Bowser said. “We all know he’s going to make us better. He’s a really"
