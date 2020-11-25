Chesterton’s Lucas Sabedra is Times Boys Soccer Coach of the Year

CHESTERTON — Lucas Sabedra is like a doting father when asked about his two state championships. The Chesterton coach says he’s equally proud of them.

The 2018 title was big for the program and school because it was the first. It set a benchmark for expectations in Sabedra’s first season at the helm.

“Luckily, I have guys whose soccer IQ is high and are used to playing on a highly-competitive level. It’s easy to challenge these kids when they already know so much,” Sabedra said. “You just have to keep challenging them to make them better and you can’t ever be complacent, even with kids who are some of the best players in the state. You have to find a way to keep pushing them.”

This year’s championship was a case study in getting the most out of players. That’s why Sabedra was named Times Coach of the Year.

The Trojans lost 12 seniors to graduation after 2019, eight of whom were starters. Sabedra knew there was talent coming back, even if much of it was young.

Times Player of the Year Zack Bowser, Western Michigan commit Nick Biel and all-everything goalie Charlie Eaton were the senior headliners.