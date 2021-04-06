Chesterton sophomore a folkstyle junior national champion

Sergio Lemley allowed himself a chicken wrap Friday night.

That was his celebration after winning the USA Wrestling Folkstyle junior national championship at 126 pounds this week at the University of Northern Iowa. The Chesterton sophomore was happy but wasn’t about to let it affect his next weigh in.

“For me, (winning the title is) not going to change much,” Lemley said. “I always just take that night after a tournament and soak it in but the next day is just back to work.”

He gave himself a similar break after winning the 120-pound state title in February and the Class 3A 113-pound Illinois state championship wrestling for Mount Carmel a year ago.

Lemley’s wrestled in the event several times before without winning, even losing his first two matches and turning around to go home. The victory in Friday’s final was a relief.

Kansas state champ Grayson Sonntag scored the first points of the final, taking down Lemley in the first period.