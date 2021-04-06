Chesterton sophomore a folkstyle junior national champion

Sergio Lemley allowed himself a chicken wrap Friday night.
That was his celebration after winning the USA Wrestling Folkstyle junior national championship at 126 pounds this week at the University of Northern Iowa. The Chesterton sophomore was happy but wasn’t about to let it affect his next weigh in.
“For me, (winning the title is) not going to change much,” Lemley said. “I always just take that night after a tournament and soak it in but the next day is just back to work.”
He gave himself a similar break after winning the 120-pound state title in February and the Class 3A 113-pound Illinois state championship wrestling for Mount Carmel a year ago.
Lemley’s wrestled in the event several times before without winning, even losing his first two matches and turning around to go home. The victory in Friday’s final was a relief.
Kansas state champ Grayson Sonntag scored the first points of the final, taking down Lemley in the first period.
“I do have the habit of getting taken down first in a match. It’s not the best habit, but I know that I’ll be able to come back because I’ve just been there so many times,” Lemley said. “There’s definitely something weird with that, and I’m trying to eliminate that bad habit.”
Lemley answered in a big way in the second period, choosing bottom and earned an escape and takedown and a near fall. He said he wasn’t looking for back points but almost got the pin again in the third period to cap an 8-2 win.
“I was just wrestling through all the positions, wrestling on my feet looking to score, wrestling on bottom looking to score and wrestling on top looking to score,” he said. “I just knew the weapons I had and if the time came, I was able to apply it to the mat.”
Wisconsin state champion Nicolar Rivera gave Lemley his biggest challenge in the fourth round. Rivera led 5-3 going into the third, Lemley scored six points before Rivera made it interesting with a late reversal.
Lemley won 9-7.
“I did face some pretty tough guys. I just made really good match to match adjustments,” he said. “I knew that my strengths were stronger than their strengths.”
Lemley still has some major goals this summer, including making the United World Wrestling cadet team.
“It definitely wasn’t an easy week. I was just really focused and knew how to win,” Lemley said. “I know I really, really wanted to win.”