Chesterton swimmers navigate new normal while prepping for state

CHESTERTON — Maisyn Klimczak is ready to watch some records fall when the Chesterton girls swim team begins its postseason march this weekend.

The senior already helped set a school record in the 400 freestyle relay earlier this year, a race that Klimczak was just grateful to be part of after COVID-19 threatened to derail her final year with the Trojans.

Summer workouts were cut short and then the team dealt with a COVID outbreak in November, but with the Duneland Athletic Conference meet taking place this Saturday at Valparaiso, everything appears to be going swimmingly for Chesterton.

“I’ve been swimming for 15 years, and this is the first time where everything has really felt different,” Klimczak said. “It’s been tough. Our team is split in two each day and we don’t always get to see each other. We were all really nervous at first, thinking that each day could be our last. Now we’re used to it and the team has been doing really well. We want to see some new records (this weekend) and we hope this keeps going for as long as possible.”