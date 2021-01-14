Chesterton swimmers navigate new normal while prepping for state

CHESTERTON — Maisyn Klimczak is ready to watch some records fall when the Chesterton girls swim team begins its postseason march this weekend.
The senior already helped set a school record in the 400 freestyle relay earlier this year, a race that Klimczak was just grateful to be part of after COVID-19 threatened to derail her final year with the Trojans.
Summer workouts were cut short and then the team dealt with a COVID outbreak in November, but with the Duneland Athletic Conference meet taking place this Saturday at Valparaiso, everything appears to be going swimmingly for Chesterton.
“I’ve been swimming for 15 years, and this is the first time where everything has really felt different,” Klimczak said. “It’s been tough. Our team is split in two each day and we don’t always get to see each other. We were all really nervous at first, thinking that each day could be our last. Now we’re used to it and the team has been doing really well. We want to see some new records (this weekend) and we hope this keeps going for as long as possible.”
It wasn’t hard for the Trojans to buy in to taking care of themselves, as well as each other, this season. The team is led by a big senior class that learned long ago how to deal with change. Longtime coach Kevin Kinel retired after their sophomore season and they spent their junior year adapting to new coach Mat Pavlovich. In what felt like moments after state ended as juniors, COVID struck, fundamentally changing the entire approach to not only swimming, but life as well.
“At this point you just have to embrace it,” Chesterton senior Mady Elliott said. “(COVID) has impacted our daily lives and that doesn’t even have anything to do with swimming. With our team, it’s harder to go out and do things, but we’ve found ways to remain close with each other. We’re all very supportive of each other.”
The Trojans will come together as a group on Saturday when they look to extend their DAC championship winning streak to 22. Chesterton captured six first-place finishes last season as it began its march to a 10th place finish at the IHSAA swim championships in Indianapolis.
“This is such a great group of kids and they’ve been very dedicated to their teammates and to their sport,” Pavlovich said. “In a lot of areas, I feel like we’re better off this year than we were last year.”
COVID impacts college
While COVID has impacted day-to-day living for many of Chesterton’s senior swimmers, it has also transformed the way they’ve gone about planning their futures. A bulk of the senior class have made decisions about where they’ll attend college next year and many of them said the COVID pandemic played a role in those decisions.
Klimczak had multiple visits set up across the country, but they all had to be scrapped due to new NCAA restrictions. The senior finally hopped in a car with her father and they traveled to the University of Wyoming, where Klimczak is now set to swim beginning next fall.
“COVID made the decision a lot harder,” Klimczak said. “It’s really hard to get to know (a coach) over the phone. We had to wait until we could get out there ourselves. I just had to trust my gut that Wyoming was the right place.”
Lauren Unruh will also be going west as she is set to enroll at Air Force next year. While Klimczak and Unruh have made up their minds, Elliott was weighing the decision to swim in college and just recently decided to focus on her academics next year. Sophia Gill is also weighing her options and the senior speaks for a lot of her classmates when she thinks about her future.
“COVID has definitely changed my perspective,” Gill said. “Not being able to go to a practice or be able to visit a school to see how everything operates. It’s really been a challenge. I’ve thought about swimming in college, but I’m still undecided at the moment.”