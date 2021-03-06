Chesterton wins 4th straight regional title

PORTAGE — After Chesterton’s Mia Pak finished her balance beam routine with a back flip and near-perfect landing, her teammates rushed over to give her a group hug.
Pak scored a 9.925 to lead the team’s score of 28.925 on the beam. It was that kind of day for the three-time defending state champs on Saturday at the Portage Regional. Chesterton won the team title with a 112.825. Lake Central was second at 111.775, while Valparaiso captured the final state-qualifying spot with 111.575.
“After falling on beam last week, I made it my goal to stay on,” Pak said. “I honestly wasn’t expecting that score, but I’m so proud of this team and myself.”
Chesterton had 57.075 points after the beam rotation, its second of the day, while L.C. had 55.725 and Valpo 54.65, extending its lead.
“It really boosted our confidence after that,” Pak said.
It’s Chesterton’s fourth straight regional title and 10th overall. It was also a reversal of fortune from last week’s sectional, where the Trojans were third behind Valpo and L.C.
“It just wasn’t our best, but we know what we can do,” junior Caitlyn Cook said about sectional. “We’ve been getting better every single time so as long as we keep doing that, we’re on the right track to winning state, too.”
Chesterton coach Christy Dzierbal said it was nice to bring home the regional title.
“After their third place, they were not happy with that, so they worked really hard this week,” she said. “They wanted to win.”
Pak also won the all-around title with a 39.2, while Cook was fifth with a 37.4 to pace the Trojans. Pak also won beam and bars (9.9) and was second on vault and floor.
Cook has been nursing an ankle sprain.
“When I’m competing, I try not to think about the pain at all,” she said. “I think about the outcome instead of what I’m feeling. And the outcome is winning for us, and it pushes me through.”
The top three teams advance to next week’s state finals at Ball State University along with the top six finishers in each event and the all round and those who met the qualifying standard.
L.C. sophomore Hayleigh Delgado was fourth in the all-round with a 37.45 to pace the Indians, while Cloe Amanatidis was third on bars.
“We did what we set out to do which was advance to next week,” L.C. coach Karen Barcelli said. “We didn’t have a weak event today, so we learned how to get it together on beam pretty much. It started there, and the energy kept carrying through the rest of the meet.”
Gabi Grisafi finished third in the all-around with a 37.75, to pace Valpo, while Chloe Ochman and Sabrina Falk took third and fourth, respectively, on beam. Grisafi was second on bars.
“We’ve been working hard, and we’re pleased with how our girls work, how they practice and mental attitudes,” Valpo coach Lorie Cook said. “We’re still going after it, and next week is another week.”
Qualifying for state as individuals were Wheeler’s Sarah Mella on bars and floor, plus Portage’s Payton Peele on bars, and Shelby Conrad and Wrigley Barcelli on floor, and Crown Point’s Ysabel Maunes on beam.
Chesterton will shoot for its fourth-straight state title, which would match Valpo’s run from 2008-11.
“That’s the goal,” Dzierba said.