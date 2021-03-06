Chesterton wins 4th straight regional title

Chesterton coach Christy Dzierbal said it was nice to bring home the regional title.

“After their third place, they were not happy with that, so they worked really hard this week,” she said. “They wanted to win.”

Pak also won the all-around title with a 39.2, while Cook was fifth with a 37.4 to pace the Trojans. Pak also won beam and bars (9.9) and was second on vault and floor.

Cook has been nursing an ankle sprain.

“When I’m competing, I try not to think about the pain at all,” she said. “I think about the outcome instead of what I’m feeling. And the outcome is winning for us, and it pushes me through.”

The top three teams advance to next week’s state finals at Ball State University along with the top six finishers in each event and the all round and those who met the qualifying standard.

L.C. sophomore Hayleigh Delgado was fourth in the all-round with a 37.45 to pace the Indians, while Cloe Amanatidis was third on bars.