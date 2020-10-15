 Skip to main content
Chesterton wins first postseason game since 2016
Girls volleyball | Valparaiso Sectional

Chesterton wins first postseason game since 2016

  • Updated
VALPARAISO – Meghan Gaffigan has put up a lot of numbers in her first three years with the Chesterton volleyball team, but the one thing alluding the junior coming into this season was a postseason victory.

The star outside hitter can cross that off the list as Gaffigan delivered 12 kills and led the Trojans to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 sweep over Lowell in the opening match of the Class 4A Valparaiso sectional on Thursday night.

Chesterton will take on Portage in the first semifinal on Saturday morning, while Valparaiso will host Crown Point. The championship will be held on Saturday night.

“This was so inspiring, especially with how we’ve done in the postseason lately,” Gaffigan said. “This makes it all the better.”

The Trojans have been swept out of the postseason in each of the last three seasons, having not even won a set in sectional play. That ended on Thursday night when Chesterton captured its 20th victory for the first time since the 2013 season.

“Just the drive we’ve had this year has been big,” Gaffigan said. “It’s been different from other years. We’ve really come out and played as a team.”

Gaffigan’s 12 kills paced the Trojans (20-12), but she was hardly the only star on the night. Senior Maggie Vrahoretis had eight kills, 16 assists, five digs and 10 of Chesterton's 13 aces.

“Maggie has been such a hard worker for us all season,” Chesterton coach Amber McCaw said. “I love to watch her go out there and just have fun playing the game.”

The victory was especially sweet for Vrahoretis, who has been one of just two Chesterton players to appear in every set this season. The senior is aware that her career could end any day now, but she also knows how close her season came to never getting off the ground.

“There were a lot of times during the summer where I didn’t even think we’d get to play, that I would lose out on my senior season,” Vrahoretis said. “This felt so good because every single season I’ve been here we’ve come up short in the postseason.”

The Red Devils (12-18) pushed Chesterton throughout the night, but ultimately fell short as Lowell was searching for its first postseason victory since 2017. The program will lose four seniors to graduation, including Payton and Jordan Yuhasz.

Valparaiso 25-25-25, Hobart 17-16-10: Kennedy Wagner had 10 kills and 12 digs as host Valparaiso rolled to a three-game sweep over Hobart. Sophomore setter Camryn Kreul had 26 assists and 18 digs while Megan Gatz added nine kills and seven digs. The Vikings (20-12) will host Crown Point in the semifinals.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

