Chesterton wins first postseason game since 2016

VALPARAISO – Meghan Gaffigan has put up a lot of numbers in her first three years with the Chesterton volleyball team, but the one thing alluding the junior coming into this season was a postseason victory.

The star outside hitter can cross that off the list as Gaffigan delivered 12 kills and led the Trojans to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 sweep over Lowell in the opening match of the Class 4A Valparaiso sectional on Thursday night.

Chesterton will take on Portage in the first semifinal on Saturday morning, while Valparaiso will host Crown Point. The championship will be held on Saturday night.

“This was so inspiring, especially with how we’ve done in the postseason lately,” Gaffigan said. “This makes it all the better.”

The Trojans have been swept out of the postseason in each of the last three seasons, having not even won a set in sectional play. That ended on Thursday night when Chesterton captured its 20th victory for the first time since the 2013 season.

“Just the drive we’ve had this year has been big,” Gaffigan said. “It’s been different from other years. We’ve really come out and played as a team.”