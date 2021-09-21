Chesterton's Bailey Ranta to continue distance running career at Toledo

“She really helped me settle into things,” Ranta said. “Jordan’s always been super encouraging, even when we were competitors. She would always congratulate me and help me. Seeing a familiar face there definitely helped.”

Ranta is considering studying something in the sports psychology field or early childhood development. She wants to work as a child life specialist, helping kids deal with illness or injury. She’s interning with the Boys and Girls Club and looking for an internship with a hospital.

Now she goes from recruited to recruiter.

Lowell standout Karina James is considering the Rockets, as well. She actually visited Toledo with Ranta. James is considering Penn, among others, but Ranta hopes she can sway the defending state champ.

“I’m like, ‘Karina. Come on. Let’s go. Toledo,’” Ranta said. “Once I committed, she congratulated me and I was like, ‘All right, Karina, now it’s your turn. Let’s be roommates.’”

Ranta finished third at last week’s New Prairie Invitational, behind only James and Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza. That race is often seen as a semistate preview.

Ranta’s attention now turns toward helping a talented Trojans team maximize its potential.