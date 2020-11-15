Chesterton's Gavin Layman ready to build on last year's success

CHESTERTON — It’s a new year for Gavin Layman.
The Chesterton senior was a state qualifier as a junior but didn’t advance beyond Friday night. It's podium or bust now.
“The first time, I was a little nervous. It was nothing like I’d ever experienced before,” Layman said. "I'd like to be able to do it, again."
Resilience defines Layman.
He broke his broken collarbone a week before his freshman season started. That required about a month of rehabilitation. He broke a finger a few weeks before the first dual last year. His hand was wrapped for most of the season and taped even during the state meet.
Coach Chris Joll said he recovered faster than many would, because he’s diligent about doing things the right way. A pre-practice team lecture last week about being on time would never need to be aimed at Layman, Joll said.
“He’s boring to have around, because he’s all business. He’s good boring. I wouldn’t want 20 of him, because I’d probably fall asleep,” Joll said. “But they would’ve been here at three o’clock or would’ve called and told me they’d be late. That’s the kind of guy that Gavin is.”
His grades reflect that. Layman is ranked No. 12 out of about 480 in his class academically with a 4.67 GPA, he said. He plans to major in computer science in college but hasn’t decided where, yet. He’d like to wrestle but academic scholarships are the focus at the moment.
That intelligence doesn't necessarily translate directly to the mat, though.
“It’s more about time management, knowing when to get your assignments done and stuff. I can maybe retain some moves and techniques better and integrate it more in a match,” he said. “Sometimes, I overthink wrestling. It’s getting a little bit better with muscle memory.”
It was tough to spot Layman in the team picture his freshman year. He wrestled at 126 pounds as a ninth-grader.
That’s changed, though. He’ll work at 182 as a senior despite only being a couple inches taller.
“In eighth grade, I was 125 and I told myself ‘I’m just going to stay at this weight.’ It might have stunted my growth a little bit,” Layman said. “The injuries helped, because I could eat. After that, I was able to build more muscle and do more weight lifting.”
The result is not just added bulk but strength. Layman is best on top and opponents struggle to escape, Joll said.
“He is strong. He is disciplined and people have a very hard time getting away from him,” Joll said. “He will grind you into the ground.”
Layman is only part of a Chesterton wrestling room brimming with talent. Several Trojans will challenge for state championships and likely move on to a Division I program at some point. A team state championship is one of the season’s goals.
Layman said the Trojans make each other better every day and have been doing so since the senior group first got together at the club ranks in elementary school.
“On paper, we think we’re that good,” Joll said. “We’re hoping that we can just stay viable so that when we get there, we’re not going to lose because we didn’t do what we needed to do.”
