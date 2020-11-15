Chesterton's Gavin Layman ready to build on last year's success

CHESTERTON — It’s a new year for Gavin Layman.

The Chesterton senior was a state qualifier as a junior but didn’t advance beyond Friday night. It's podium or bust now.

“The first time, I was a little nervous. It was nothing like I’d ever experienced before,” Layman said. "I'd like to be able to do it, again."

Resilience defines Layman.

He broke his broken collarbone a week before his freshman season started. That required about a month of rehabilitation. He broke a finger a few weeks before the first dual last year. His hand was wrapped for most of the season and taped even during the state meet.

Coach Chris Joll said he recovered faster than many would, because he’s diligent about doing things the right way. A pre-practice team lecture last week about being on time would never need to be aimed at Layman, Joll said.

“He’s boring to have around, because he’s all business. He’s good boring. I wouldn’t want 20 of him, because I’d probably fall asleep,” Joll said. “But they would’ve been here at three o’clock or would’ve called and told me they’d be late. That’s the kind of guy that Gavin is.”