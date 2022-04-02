Chesterton's Travis Grayson finishes fifth in Mr. Basketball voting

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westfield's Smith is Mr. Basketball; Grayson fifth: Westfield's Braden Smith, a Purdue recruit, is Indiana's Mr. Basketball, it was announced Saturday. Smith received 128 votes from media and boys basketball varsity coaches. Homestead's Fletcher Hoyer was second with 109 votes, followed by Lawrence North's C.J. Gunn (57), Central Noble's Connor Essegian (41) and Chesterton's Travis Grayson (16). Smith will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars in their annual series with Kentucky. Games are June 10 in Owensboro, Kentucky, and June 11 at Southport High School.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo falls to Bradley: Ryan Milkowski had two of Valparaiso's three hits in a 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference loss to visiting Bradley. The scheduled second game of the doubleheader was postponed because of an unfavorable weather forecast. Valpo (9-16, 1-6) and Bradley now will play a doubleheader at noon Sunday.

BASKETBALL

Ginobli, Hardaway lead Hall class: NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were former WNBA champion and two-time college national champion Swin Cash; former NBA coach George Karl; long-time college coach Bob Huggins; WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; and NCAA national championship coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley. The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10.

PRO GOLF

Four share lead in San Antonio: Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leaderboard after the third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Both Spaun, who shot 69, and Frittelli (70) bogeyed the last hole to finish with a share of the lead at 10-under 206. Another final-hole bogey kept Scott Stallings out of the lead. He also shot 65 and was a shot back at 9-under.

PRO SOCCER

Fire, Dallas play to scoreless draw: Gabriel Slonina made one save for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw against visiting Dallas. It's the third scoreless draw for the Fire (2-0-3) this season.

AUTO RACING

Gibbs earns Xfinity win: Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle at Richmond (Virginia) Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR's Xfinity Series. Gibbs and Nemechek, teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing, got physical over the final several laps, trading the lead and making contact several times until Gibbs nudged Nemechek's Toyota in turn three of the last lap. He won by just 0.116 seconds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.