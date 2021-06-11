Chesterton's Zack Bowser Indiana's Gatorade POY

BOYS SOCCER
Chesterton's Bowser earns Gatorade honor: Chesterton's Zack Bowser has been named Gatorade's Indiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Bowser, the 2020 Mr. Soccer, set marks for goals in a season (40) and career (86) for the Class 3A state champs. He had a hat trick and two assists in a 7-1 win over Castle in the title match.
PREP BASEBALL
Marian Catholic reaches Elite Eight: Justin Johnson pitched a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk as host Marian Catholic blanked Morgan Park 10-0 in five innings to win a Class 3A sectional title. Kevin Denty was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Spartans (20-17), who earned their third sectional title since 2012. Marian plays St. Laurence at 5 p.m. Monday in the Class 3A supersectional at Standard Bank Stadium in Crestwood, with the winner advancing to the state finals next weekend.
PREP SPORTS
IHSA eases pandemic restrictions: With the state moving to a full reopening, the Illinois High School Association announced a lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. All IHSA events may host fans at 100% capacity, all schools may play opponents outside of their conference and out of state, and masks are no longer required for low- and medium-risk outdoor sports.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats fall to Monarchs: Michael Woodworth had two of the RailCats' four hits Thursday in a 6-1 loss to Kansas City. Alec Olund (Lake Central) had the lone RBI.
PRO FOOTBALL
Bears sign Fields to 4-year deal: The Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday. The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team for now behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long. Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year each of his two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia. He threw for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Buckeyes. The Bears are counting on Fields to deliver in a way Mitchell Trubisky never did after being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, and to solidify a position that has historically been a sore spot for them. The Bears have signed six of their seven draft picks. The only remaining unsigned selection is second-rounder Teven Jenkins, an offensive tackle from Oklahoma State.