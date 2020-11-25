Chesterton's Zack Bowser is The Times 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

CHESTERTON — Zack Bowser is a confident player. But the Chesterton senior admits that wasn’t always the case.
Before his junior year, he realized that his time in high school was limited. He was coming off a 20-goal, nine-assist sophomore year. He started to believe in himself.
“Every year, I got a little bit more confident. Through all the practices, through all the training, I got a little more confident in my abilities,” he said.
The talent was always easy to see from the outside.
Coach Lucas Sabedra remembers a youth clinic at Chesterton when Bowser was in eighth grade. Sabedra was an assistant coach at the time. During a scrimmage on the last day, Bowser took a pass and dribbled through an entire team and finished with his left foot.
“It was a beautiful shot, placement with power and it looked so natural and fluid. As he was coming back, I was like ‘Oh, lefty, huh?’ He said ‘No I’m a righty.’ I just said ‘Wow,’” Sabedra said. “It was just something I noticed right away, he had that natural ability to dribble with pace and finish. It was my first impression of him.”
This spring, Bowser will graduate with the school record for goals in a season (40) and a career (86). He has two state championship rings and an Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Mr. Soccer award.
He’s also the Times Player of the year.
“When you have someone who’s that talented at dribbling and scoring goals, you can’t put the reins on him and hold him back because he might try dribbling and scoring 1-v-1 against a defender 10 times. It might take him 11 times to score a goal but it will happen,” Sabedra said. “His record’s going to be one that’s going to be hard to break for a long time. Not only did he score 40 goals, but he did it against a tough schedule.”
Sabedra believes Bowser has a bright and lengthy future in the game. It’ll start at Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), where he’ll play for the Cougars.
“I don’t think that’s going to be the end of his career,” Sabedra said.
The Trojans lost a big senior class to graduation after 2019, including eight starters.
“At first, no one really thought (we could win a state championship). But as we started practicing, our chemistry started increasing. Everyone had more faith in each other and we realized that we had a great shot,” Bowser said. “I’d like to say (I saw a state title) coming, but I have to say I didn’t. There’s just so many factors that can influence the game. One little turn and we wouldn’t have been here.”
The path wasn’t straight. Chesterton needed six penalty kicks to beat Crown Point in the sectional championship and Fishers in the semistate game.
Depth was key, Bowser said. Little was sacrificed when substitutions were made. Chesterton is a talented group.
The commitment from every player on the roster was key. Nobody missed practice. Everyone was on time.
“We’re all best friends on the team. No one’s excluded,” he said. “We all look at each other as brothers.”
The Trojans steamrolled Castle in the Class 3A state title game 7-1. The lead was 6-0 at the half. Bowser set title game records with three goals and seven points.
“It was crazy. I never would’ve guessed it. I feel like we reached a peak as a team. We played our best soccer that night. The results showed,” he said. “It’s still kind of a shock. It still feels so good. It’s a great way to end a high school season and a career. I couldn’t ask for a better four years.”
Gallery: The 2020 Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year
