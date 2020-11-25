Chesterton's Zack Bowser is The Times 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

He’s also the Times Player of the year.

“When you have someone who’s that talented at dribbling and scoring goals, you can’t put the reins on him and hold him back because he might try dribbling and scoring 1-v-1 against a defender 10 times. It might take him 11 times to score a goal but it will happen,” Sabedra said. “His record’s going to be one that’s going to be hard to break for a long time. Not only did he score 40 goals, but he did it against a tough schedule.”

Sabedra believes Bowser has a bright and lengthy future in the game. It’ll start at Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), where he’ll play for the Cougars.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t think that’s going to be the end of his career,” Sabedra said.

The Trojans lost a big senior class to graduation after 2019, including eight starters.

“At first, no one really thought (we could win a state championship). But as we started practicing, our chemistry started increasing. Everyone had more faith in each other and we realized that we had a great shot,” Bowser said. “I’d like to say (I saw a state title) coming, but I have to say I didn’t. There’s just so many factors that can influence the game. One little turn and we wouldn’t have been here.”