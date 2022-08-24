Chicago Sky extend coach/general manager James Wade

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky extend Wade: Two days removed from being named the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year and one day removed from his team advancing to the WNBA semifinals, Chicago Sky coach/general manager James Wade has agreed to an extension to stay in Chicago. The deal will keep Wade with the Sky through the 2025 season. Chicago posted the best winning percentage (.722) in franchise history and tied for the best record (26-10) in the league this season, one year after winning the WNBA championship.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo announces new coaches: Valparaiso announce the addition of two coaches heading into the 2022 season. Will Johnson will serve as the team's running backs coach and Spencer Duncan will be the tight ends coach. Johnson played in the NFL from 2012 to 2016 and last coached with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the United States Football League. Duncan joins the Beacons after working as a graduate assistant at UNLV.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Coryell named DPOW: Two games into the season, Valparaiso goalkeeper Nikki Coryell is already racking up hardware. The two-time defending Missouri Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Year is the season's first MVC's Defensive Player of the Week. Coryell posted two clean sheets in the Beacons two games of 2022, including a win over Youngstown State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Taylor signs overseas: Kevion Taylor will be continuing his basketball career overseas. The Valparaiso graduate will play for Lavario Megabolt in Greece. Taylor averaged 12.8 points per game in 32 games for the Beacons last season.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Doseck gets promotion: After three seasons with the Valparaiso program, Dominique Doseck has been promoted to an assistant coaching position. She came to the Beacons as a graduate assistant before taking over the director of basketball operations position.