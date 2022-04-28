PRO BASKETBALL

Chicago to host WNBA All-Star 2022: The WNBA announced on Thursday that Chicago will play host to the 2022 All Star Game and the surrounding weekend of festivities. The game will be played at Wintrust Arena, home of the defending WNBA Champion Chicago Sky on July 10. It will be the first time Chicago plays host to the league's all star event. On top of the game itself, the WNBA will be launching its new WNBA Live. The two-day event at McCormick Place is described as "the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment and pop culture." McCormick Place will also be the site of the skills challenge and 3-point contests.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lake Central graduate wins PNW Athlete of the Year: Selena Michko, a Lake Central graduate, took home Purdue Northwest's Female Athlete of the Year award on Monday. The junior pitcher and designated hitter has triple slashed .385/.433/.752 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs. Michko had a streak of four-straight games with a home run. She has also appeared in five games as a pitcher, tallying 8.2 innings in the circle.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks hire ex-Cubs exec: The Chicago Blackhawks rounded out its new management team by hiring Jeff Greenberg as associated general manager. Greenberg has previously worked for the Chicago Cubs, most recently as the assistant general manager. The team said Greenberg will "establish and optimize a modern, continually evolving approach using systems, technology, data and talent." Though Greenberg has no prior experience working in hockey, he played the sport though college. The move comes after the hiring of Kyle Davidson as the team's new general manager.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.