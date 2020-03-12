Chris Roop, Dominic Lucido hope to clinch Hanover Central's first regional championship

CEDAR LAKE — If Chris Roop Jr. could redo his junior season, he’d probably do things differently.
Despite helping Hanover Central win its first sectional title in 33 years, he admitted that he wasn’t always satisfied with his role last season. Roop wanted to be one of the go-to players. But after taking a hard look at himself during the offseason, he concluded that it was better to simply embrace whatever responsibilities he was given in order to uphold the program’s overall success.
“(Coach Bryon) Clouse told me, ‘You need to do your assignments,’ and I agreed with him,” Roop said. “I needed to take my role on the team and just keep going with it and keep working hard.”
With a new attitude entering this season, Roop has become an integral part of Hanover Central’s second straight Class 3A sectional championship. He plays 16.8 minutes per game, sixth on the team, but Roop is ready whenever his number is called.
The senior guard had eight points, three rebounds and two steals in the Wildcats’ 61-47 victory over New Prairie on March 7 to secure their third sectional crown. He has now shifted his focus to clinching the first regional championship in school history.
“It would mean everything,” Roop said. “It would be huge. We won sectionals last year and this year, so it’s nothing like taking a step up and winning the regional and seeing where we go from there.”
Clouse said Roop’s well-rounded performance against the Cougars was indicative of the growth he’s shown throughout his prep career, especially within the last two seasons. Regardless of how much he plays or what he’s asked to do, the senior has remained engaged.
“He wasn’t very enjoyable as a junior, and we spent a summer apart,” said Clouse, who helped rebuild the program after a 1-19 finish during the 2013-14 season. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if he was going to play basketball for us. We had a nice meeting with his family and myself, and kind of expressed the roles and the way we wanted him (to play). To his credit, he has bought in.”
Roop is averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, but Clouse believes his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. He described the senior as one of the team’s best defenders and someone who is willing to make the extra pass. His selflessness has not only helped Hanover Central match its memorable campaign from last year but surpass it.
Aside from back-to-back sectional crowns, the Wildcats also won the Greater South Shore Conference championship — their first conference title since 1997 — and set a new school record with 24 victories. In hopes of keeping this special season going, Clouse and Roop said they’re relying on Dominic Lucido to lead the way.
The senior guard eclipsed 1,000 points in his prep career against Whiting on Dec. 6 and became the program’s second all-time leading scorer against Boone Grove on Feb. 15. Lucido is averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game, and Clouse said he’s often forfeited additional scoring opportunities for the betterment of the team.
“He knew coming into this year, if averaged 23 points a game for 24 games, he could be the all-time leading scorer,” Clouse said. “We all wanted it for him, and he flat out said, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not shooting the ball that many times.’”
Hanover Central's top offensive threat would rather share the wealth, which has resulted in two other players — senior forward TJ Burt (13.2 ppg) and sophomore forward Landen Babusiak (11.3 ppg) — averaging double figures in scoring.
Lucido said the Wildcats (24-2) must continue to play together and hunker down on defense when they take on Mishawaka Marian (21-4) in the South Bend Washington Regional semifinals on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Knights are led by their backcourt, featuring senior Jerry Bracey (19.2 ppg) and freshman Deaglan Sullivan (14.2 ppg), and have won 11 consecutive games.
After advancing to the regional round last year and losing to Culver Academies in the semifinals, Lucido is confident that he and his teammates have learned from that experience.
“No one is afraid to pass the ball, and no one plays selfish,” said Lucido, who is averaging a team-high 4.5 assists per game. “We’re just playing team basketball and putting our defense first. That’s something that’s different than in years past. We used to give up a bucket to go get our own bucket, but nowadays it’s defense first, which leads to our offense.
“It’s just great being on a team like that.”
Top 15 Region moments in Hoosier Hysteria
Never as Good as the First Time
Hammond Tech coach Louis Birkett led the Tigers to a 33-21 win over Mitchell at Butler Fieldhouse in 1940, giving the Region its first state championship. Stanley Shimala led his team with 13 points while Robert Kramer added eight in the championship. More than 50,000 fans assembled around downtown bonfires at State and Hohman to celebrate the no-named team that started the postseason with a 12-6 record.
Perfect is as perfect does
The 1971 E.C. Washington Senators are considered by many the greatest team in Hoosier Hysteria history. Starters Pete Trgovich, Tim Stoddard, Darnell Adell, Ruben Bailey and Junior Bridgeman finished 29-0 after beating Elkhart 70-60 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. E.C.W. scored 102 in its semifinal win over Floyd Central. All five starters went on to play D-I basketball, with Trgovich, Stoddard and Bridgeman starting in NCAA Final Four games.
Perfect is as perfect does II
Across town the year before, Jim Bradley led E.C. Roosevelt to an undefeated state championship, too, by beating Carmel 76-62 in Indianapolis. Jim Bradley scored 24 points, John Davis added 21 and Cavanaugh Gary and James Rossi scored 10 apiece. In the semifinal the Rough Riders beat Muncie Central 90-75 as coach Bill Holzbach's team was led by Bradley's 27 and Mike Artis' 20. Bradley went on to star at Northern Illinois and then played pro ball before his untimely death.
Big dog barks big
It was a done deal. Indianapolis Brebeuf's Alan Henderson was going to win Mr. Basketball before going to Indiana University in 1991. But Roosevelt's Glenn Robinson changed the script, scoring 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 51-32 beating at the Hoosier Dome. Robinson won Mr. Basketball before becoming an All-American at Purdue. The win gave Ron Heflin the state championship he had been so close to getting before.
You don't know Bo
Gary Roosevelt wasn't expected to win its sectional, let alone the 1968 state championship. But coach Bo Mallard's Panthers did just that. Aaron Smith scored 28 as 'Velt beat Indianapolis Shortridge 68-60 to win the crown. Jim Nelson added 12 in the win. Roosevelt beat Vincennes 65-48 in the semifinal as Smith scored 19 and Nelson had 14 in the win.
Another shocker from the 2-1-9
The headlines were written before the game was played. Muncie Central's Ron Bonham leads Bearcats to the 1960 state title. But a group of guys from The Harbor said, "Stop the Presses." E.C. Washington coach John Baratto and his team pounded the favorites 75-59 in the final. Phil Dawkins led the Senators with 21 points, Jim Bakos added 17 and Bob Cantrell had 11 in the win.
No way, no way, no way
The 1994 semistate game between Valparaiso and E.C. Central is considered one of the great games ever played. The Vikings won 83-82 in four overtimes. Bryce Drew and Tim Bishop led Valpo in the crazy-close game, then took the Vikings to the state championship game the following week, losing to South Bend Clay in, yep, overtime.
Bowman streak is hard to comprehend
The Bowman Academy Eagles had a remarkable streak in the age of class basketball. The Eagles won the Class A state championship in 2010, went back in 2012 in Class 2A and finished second. The next year Marvin Rea's team won the 2A state title and then in 2014 advanced to the Class 3A state championship game where they lost to Greensburg.
One town, one team, one championship
In 2007 both sides of East Chicago came together to watch a group of young men shock the state in winning the Class 4A state championship against highly favored Indianapolis North Central. E'Twaun Moore was the best player on the floor in the Cardinals 87-83 win. Kawaan Short and Angel Garcia also played great in the crazy season with all kinds of drama.
Doug Adams finally gets it done
Michigan City coach Doug Adams won the 1966 state championship after his team was routed away from East Chicago and Elston won the championship. James Caldwell scored 21 in the 63-52 win over Indianapolis Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse. O'Neil Simmons scored 12 and Terry Morse had 11 for Adams' squad.
Surprise, surprise
Morgan Township was 18-4 and Bowman Academy 12-9, but few folks not wearing green and yellow gave the Porter County Conference's Cherokees much of a chance to knock off defending the Class A state champion Eagles, let alone on the Eagles' floor, the night after they dismantled a 19-3 Kouts team 97-54. But Brandon Grubl scored 22 points and Ryan Klikus notched 21 as Morgan was able to slow down the pace and pull off the 53-49 shocker in the 2011 sectional final. The Cherokees lost to Triton in the regional final and Bowman started a string of three state appearances the following year.
Iron unkind
Andrean overcame a 16-point deficit against New Albany in the 1980 state semifinals but lost 69-68 as Mike Paulsin missed two free throws with no time left. Dan Dakich scored 32 points for the 59ers. In the other semifinal, Indianapolis Broad Ripple's Stacey Toran hit a three-quarter court shot to stun Marion and the Rockets downed the Bulldogs in the championship.
West Side's best side
Coached by John Boyd, unranked West Side led big much of the game, including a 19-point margin in the third quarter, then had to hang on to sweat out a 58-55 win over Indianapolis Pike in the 2002 Class 4A championship. Brandon Cameron led all scorers with 17 points. Chris Hunter, the mental attitude award winner, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. As a team, West Side (23-4) pulled down a Class 4A game record 43 rebounds.
Not your average Bearcats
Yogi Ferrell's star was just beginning to rise, but Wheeler denied the Park-Tudor and future IU star his first title, turning back the Panthers 41-38 in the 2010 Class 2A championship. The Bearcats made no fourth-quarter field goals and shot 9 of 35 for the game, but prevailed by making 12 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes and 20 of 26 overall. The 38 points allowed represented the fewest in a Class 2A title game. Petar Todorovic led Wheeler with 13 points, while Aleksa Kojcinovic had 10 points and 13 rebounds for coach Mike Jones' Bearcats (27-1), who finished the season with 23 straight victories. It marked the first state championship for Wheeler in any sport.
Rally Blazers
Marquette Catholic overcame a seven-point deficit in fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat second-ranked Barr-Reeve 73-66 for the 2014 Class A state title. Ryan Fazekas scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting and hit a Class A championship game record 7-of-11 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Richie Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Blazers (20-6) as Donovan Garletts, at age 27, became one of the youngest coaches to win a state title.