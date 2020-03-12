You are the owner of this article.
Chris Roop, Dominic Lucido hope to clinch Hanover Central's first regional championship
BOYS BASKETBALL

Chris Roop Jr. and Dominic Lucido -- Hanover Central

Hanover Central senior guards Chris Roop Jr., left, and Dominic Lucido have guided the Wildcats to back-to-back sectional titles and a program-record 24 victories this season.

 James Boyd, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — If Chris Roop Jr. could redo his junior season, he’d probably do things differently.

Despite helping Hanover Central win its first sectional title in 33 years, he admitted that he wasn’t always satisfied with his role last season. Roop wanted to be one of the go-to players. But after taking a hard look at himself during the offseason, he concluded that it was better to simply embrace whatever responsibilities he was given in order to uphold the program’s overall success.

“(Coach Bryon) Clouse told me, ‘You need to do your assignments,’ and I agreed with him,” Roop said. “I needed to take my role on the team and just keep going with it and keep working hard.”

With a new attitude entering this season, Roop has become an integral part of Hanover Central’s second straight Class 3A sectional championship. He plays 16.8 minutes per game, sixth on the team, but Roop is ready whenever his number is called.

The senior guard had eight points, three rebounds and two steals in the Wildcats’ 61-47 victory over New Prairie on March 7 to secure their third sectional crown. He has now shifted his focus to clinching the first regional championship in school history.

“It would mean everything,” Roop said. “It would be huge. We won sectionals last year and this year, so it’s nothing like taking a step up and winning the regional and seeing where we go from there.”

Clouse said Roop’s well-rounded performance against the Cougars was indicative of the growth he’s shown throughout his prep career, especially within the last two seasons. Regardless of how much he plays or what he’s asked to do, the senior has remained engaged.

“He wasn’t very enjoyable as a junior, and we spent a summer apart,” said Clouse, who helped rebuild the program after a 1-19 finish during the 2013-14 season. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if he was going to play basketball for us. We had a nice meeting with his family and myself, and kind of expressed the roles and the way we wanted him (to play). To his credit, he has bought in.”

Roop is averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, but Clouse believes his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. He described the senior as one of the team’s best defenders and someone who is willing to make the extra pass. His selflessness has not only helped Hanover Central match its memorable campaign from last year but surpass it.

Senior guard Chris Roop Jr., right, is one of Hanover Central's top defenders, according to Wildcats coach Bryon Clouse.

Aside from back-to-back sectional crowns, the Wildcats also won the Greater South Shore Conference championship — their first conference title since 1997 — and set a new school record with 24 victories. In hopes of keeping this special season going, Clouse and Roop said they’re relying on Dominic Lucido to lead the way.

The senior guard eclipsed 1,000 points in his prep career against Whiting on Dec. 6 and became the program’s second all-time leading scorer against Boone Grove on Feb. 15. Lucido is averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game, and Clouse said he’s often forfeited additional scoring opportunities for the betterment of the team.

“He knew coming into this year, if averaged 23 points a game for 24 games, he could be the all-time leading scorer,” Clouse said. “We all wanted it for him, and he flat out said, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not shooting the ball that many times.’”

Senior guard Dominic Lucido, left, is Hanover Central's second all-time leading scorer and is averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game this season.

Hanover Central's top offensive threat would rather share the wealth, which has resulted in two other players — senior forward TJ Burt (13.2 ppg) and sophomore forward Landen Babusiak (11.3 ppg) — averaging double figures in scoring.

Lucido said the Wildcats (24-2) must continue to play together and hunker down on defense when they take on Mishawaka Marian (21-4) in the South Bend Washington Regional semifinals on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Knights are led by their backcourt, featuring senior Jerry Bracey (19.2 ppg) and freshman Deaglan Sullivan (14.2 ppg), and have won 11 consecutive games.

After advancing to the regional round last year and losing to Culver Academies in the semifinals, Lucido is confident that he and his teammates have learned from that experience.

“No one is afraid to pass the ball, and no one plays selfish,” said Lucido, who is averaging a team-high 4.5 assists per game. “We’re just playing team basketball and putting our defense first. That’s something that’s different than in years past. We used to give up a bucket to go get our own bucket, but nowadays it’s defense first, which leads to our offense.

“It’s just great being on a team like that.”

