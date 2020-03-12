Chris Roop, Dominic Lucido hope to clinch Hanover Central's first regional championship

Clouse said Roop’s well-rounded performance against the Cougars was indicative of the growth he’s shown throughout his prep career, especially within the last two seasons. Regardless of how much he plays or what he’s asked to do, the senior has remained engaged.

“He wasn’t very enjoyable as a junior, and we spent a summer apart,” said Clouse, who helped rebuild the program after a 1-19 finish during the 2013-14 season. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if he was going to play basketball for us. We had a nice meeting with his family and myself, and kind of expressed the roles and the way we wanted him (to play). To his credit, he has bought in.”

Roop is averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, but Clouse believes his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. He described the senior as one of the team’s best defenders and someone who is willing to make the extra pass. His selflessness has not only helped Hanover Central match its memorable campaign from last year but surpass it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aside from back-to-back sectional crowns, the Wildcats also won the Greater South Shore Conference championship — their first conference title since 1997 — and set a new school record with 24 victories. In hopes of keeping this special season going, Clouse and Roop said they’re relying on Dominic Lucido to lead the way.