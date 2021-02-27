Christian Heffner, TF South make some noise in romp past rival TF North

LANSING — TF South and TF North have played more than a hundred times over the years, but there's never been a game quite like Saturday afternoon's.
Just a couple dozen fans were on hand to see the District 215 rivals' only meeting of a season delayed and shortened because of COVID-19.
"Honestly, it's weird," South senior Christian Heffner said. "It's not something we're used to doing. ... But I feel like as a team we just bring our own energy, whether it's from the bench or from inside the game."
Heffner brought plenty of energy, plenty of offense and plenty of defense as South blitzed North with a 29-point first quarter en route to an 80-50 win.
The 5-foot-11 guard scored a team-high 18 points and had six steals for South (6-2, 6-2 South Suburban Blue). Isiah Lewis contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals, Gerald Bonaparte scored 12 and Chris Glenn chipped in with 10 points and three steals for South.
Jevon Warren led North (1-7, 1-7) with 18 points, and Khaje Branch added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Heffner was a handful from the start against a TF North team that dressed just eight players after losing two key transfers over the offseason. Julius Byrd is playing for Hammond, Indiana's top-ranked Class 3A team, with another former Meteor, Alabama State recruit Darrell Reed. Devonte Hall, meanwhile, is at Hyde Park.
"Christian is all over the court," South coach Todd Gillespie said. "He is one of the best defenders in the south suburbs. ... I call him our Patrick Beverley. He's the guy that you put on the (opponent's) best point guard full-court. He's going to turn him over or at least make him nervous."
Heffner isn't focused on his scoring numbers.
"Me as a player, I'd rather just play defense and do what I've got to do to help the team win," he said.
South never trailed, opening a 12-3 lead in the first three minutes and going up 29-13 after one quarter.
"With this being a rival game, we kinda planned on just getting them out of the water as soon as they got the ball in," Heffner said.
Gillespie liked the way the game unfolded.
"We've been looking for a good start," he said. "We haven't had a good start in the last four or five games."
South, which has 11 seniors on its 15-player roster, showed off its depth. Reserves Glenn, Jalen Dale and Devion Goodson combined for five 3-pointers.
"It was good to get all those guys in because they sacrifice," Gillespie said. "They're here practicing. They got some good time in."
It was a rough day for North.
"Our guard play has been shaky all year," coach Tim Bankston said. "They found a good recipe to pressure our guards and we turned it over. That's the game.
"Our defense was horrible — hands down, not moving when the ball was in the air. We just looked real lethargic today."