Christian Heffner, TF South make some noise in romp past rival TF North

"Christian is all over the court," South coach Todd Gillespie said. "He is one of the best defenders in the south suburbs. ... I call him our Patrick Beverley. He's the guy that you put on the (opponent's) best point guard full-court. He's going to turn him over or at least make him nervous."

Heffner isn't focused on his scoring numbers.

"Me as a player, I'd rather just play defense and do what I've got to do to help the team win," he said.

South never trailed, opening a 12-3 lead in the first three minutes and going up 29-13 after one quarter.

"With this being a rival game, we kinda planned on just getting them out of the water as soon as they got the ball in," Heffner said.

Gillespie liked the way the game unfolded.

"We've been looking for a good start," he said. "We haven't had a good start in the last four or five games."

South, which has 11 seniors on its 15-player roster, showed off its depth. Reserves Glenn, Jalen Dale and Devion Goodson combined for five 3-pointers.

"It was good to get all those guys in because they sacrifice," Gillespie said. "They're here practicing. They got some good time in."