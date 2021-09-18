Cincinnati rallies past Indiana after star linebacker Micah McFadden ejected

"We were dominating them till that point," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "He's our leader, he's part of our pressure, he makes a lot of tackles, and when you lose a guy like that, that's tough."

The Bearcats sensed it, too, and Ridder wasted no time taking advantage by leading the Bearcats (3-0) to their first score. They added a field goal before halftime and Cincinnati finally took the lead on Jerome Ford's second TD run, a 3-yarder midway through the third quarter.

Indiana answered with a 14-yard scoring run from D.J. Matthews Jr. Tre Tucker gave Cincinnati a 23-21 lead with a 99-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, but when the Bearcats missed the extra point the Hoosiers regained the lead with a 49-yard field goal.

Ridder took care of the rest.

He threw a 19-yard TD pass to Alec Pierce for the go-ahead score with 12:13 remaining, scored on a 7-yard run with 2:37 to go and completed a two-point conversion pass to seal Cincinnati's big win.