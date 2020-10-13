CJ Cooper’s vision leads Calumet’s running game

“He’s really become a complete guy out of the backfield,” Good said. “That wasn’t something we were asking him to do last year, so to add that to his plate and make him a bit more multi-dimensional is going to help us in the long run.”

Cooper took it to heart to get better for this season.

“In the offseason, I knew I had to get faster and get stronger, and I knew that my line would do the rest,” Cooper said.

Johnson said it was nice to get to play in Calumet’s only regular season home game.

“We were just itching to get out here and just play football,” he said. “We love playing football in front of these fans and our families. We treat every game like it’s our last game because you never know what could happen tomorrow. Just coming out here in front of our home fans, on senior night at that, it’s a blessing to be here in this position.”

Calumet appears blessed to have Cooper running the ball.

“He’s our leader as far as the running game goes, and we go about as well as he goes,” Good said. “This was a good game for him, and he needed this to kind of set the tone for the rest of the regular season at least.”