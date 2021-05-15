Clark coach Justin Ochall battles blindness and a new future

HAMMOND — The consolidation of traditional Hammond high schools from four to two has resulted in a change of assignment for many faculty members and coaches. Justin Ochall, head baseball coach plus math and Science teacher at Clark, is no exception.
He moves to Edison Elementary School, where he’ll teach all subjects to sixth-graders. The school day ends later, which would make it difficult to get to practice on time, so he didn’t throw his cap into the ring for consideration to become Hammond Central’s first baseball coach.
Ochall won’t be looking to supplement his income as an umpire, subjecting himself to one of the popular heckles aimed from loudmouths in the crowd toward arbiters behind the dish: “What are you blind?”
Ochall said had he attempted to become an umpire, he would have had an honest response at the ready: “Yeah, actually I am.”
Ochall spent the first half of his 14 years coaching the junior varsity team at Clark, the second half with the varsity. The only coaching he will do will be for his and his wife's two children, ages 9 and 6.
In many ways, his final coaching season at Clark has been his most challenging. He has missed a few games while undergoing tests to see what caused the stroke in an optic nerve to lose 50% of his vision in the right eye. Umpiring is not an option.
Losing an hour of sleep to daylight savings time was the least of Ochall’s concerns when he awakened on March 14. Half of his vision in his right eye was gone, but he didn’t head to the emergency room, he said, because three years earlier he had lost 30% of his vision in his left eye and had been seeing a retina specialist since then.
Initially, Ochall said, doctors thought his diabetes might be the cause. After more extensive damage occurred in the right eye than the left, he said he was referred to a neurologist, because his retina specialist suspected something other than diabetes was to blame.
The diagnosis: ischemic optic neuropathy.
“The neurologist told me I had a stroke to the optic nerve and that the same thing happened in the left eye three years ago and nobody knew it,” Ochall said. “It wasn’t that bad three years ago. I just noticed it was off a little.”
This time it was worse, he said, but he wasn’t able to get a doctor’s appointment for two weeks.
Ochall recently has undergone testing for sleep apnea, a possible cause of ischemic optic neuropathy, and is awaiting results.
Meanwhile, he continues his duties as not just head coach, but also as third-base coach, putting himself at risk.
“It’s tough being in that third-base box,” Ochall said. “Every pitch, I’m scared of a line drive coming at me. I can’t pick it up off the bat sometimes. Sometimes when they hit it, I have to look at the fielders to see where they’re running.”
Why not just stay in the dugout?
“I’m pretty stubborn,” Ochall said. “I’m going to stick it out. I have to finish my career here. I have not been hit. Let’s knock wood here (knocks on his bat twice) that I make it the rest of the season.”
Stubborn or not, Ochall did ask assistant coach Erick Chavarria to take over for him in the third-base box for the last couple of innings of Tuesday’s loss to Gavit.
“At home games, especially when the sun is at a certain angle, I really have a hard time,” Ochall said. “When the sun reflects off of Wolf Lake across the street and I’m coaching third base, it makes it almost impossible to see. Sometimes the glare just gets too bad (to stay out there).”
It would seem his visual challenges would put baserunners at risk of getting thrown out or stopped too soon at a base, no?
“That is another major concern, sending runners and stuff like that,” he said. “Luckily, I haven’t made any big-time mistakes. I haven’t cost us any runs, but it does make it difficult. The players do know what’s going on with me. I tell them to be aggressive and if they think they can score, go for it, so a lot of it’s on them.”
Chavarria said that when Ochall first shared with him his health problems, “I thought he was going to tell he wasn’t going to coach anymore, but he’s stuck it through. The players have been really supportive. They’re a really good group of kids.”
More than just Ochall’s players have rallied to help the coach battling more than opponents.
“As far as coaches around the area I’ve spoken with who know what’s going on with me, and umpires, my co-workers and family and friends, I mean I have had so much support from them, from encouraging words to if I need anything, I give them a call to help me out,” Ochall said. "I appreciate all that from everyone.”
Ochall cited special gratitude toward assistants Chavarria and Miguel Frausto and current Clark and future Hammond Central athletic director Chris Moore, the former Clark head baseball coach who brought Ochall into the program.
Clark took an 8-5 overall and 3-2 Great Lakes Conference overall record into Friday’s game vs. Whiting. Hammond Central, which will be formed from students who had attended Hammond and Clark and an estimated 15% of Gavit students. Morton welcomes the rest of the Gavit students.
Hammond Central has not yet hired a baseball coach. Gavit head coach Michael Caston, a graduate of Hammond who played baseball at Valparaiso University and was the head coach at Chicago State, is among the applicants for the job.