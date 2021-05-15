Clark coach Justin Ochall battles blindness and a new future

Why not just stay in the dugout?

“I’m pretty stubborn,” Ochall said. “I’m going to stick it out. I have to finish my career here. I have not been hit. Let’s knock wood here (knocks on his bat twice) that I make it the rest of the season.”

Stubborn or not, Ochall did ask assistant coach Erick Chavarria to take over for him in the third-base box for the last couple of innings of Tuesday’s loss to Gavit.

“At home games, especially when the sun is at a certain angle, I really have a hard time,” Ochall said. “When the sun reflects off of Wolf Lake across the street and I’m coaching third base, it makes it almost impossible to see. Sometimes the glare just gets too bad (to stay out there).”

It would seem his visual challenges would put baserunners at risk of getting thrown out or stopped too soon at a base, no?

“That is another major concern, sending runners and stuff like that,” he said. “Luckily, I haven’t made any big-time mistakes. I haven’t cost us any runs, but it does make it difficult. The players do know what’s going on with me. I tell them to be aggressive and if they think they can score, go for it, so a lot of it’s on them.”