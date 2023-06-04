HAMMOND — On the ride to Olympia Lanes Sunday, Michael Reyes Sr. looked at his son Michael Reyes Jr.

Both were finalists in Class B of the Times Classic.

“He was like ‘I’ll meet you in the finals,” Reyes Jr. said. “I was like ‘We’ll see. I’m not going to count anyone out.’ Once we saw that we both made it, it was a relief. Now we were actually going to go head to head.”

In that head to head, son bested father in the division finals 216-173. Reyes Jr. was the top qualifier and Reyes Sr. was the third.

“Once I started throwing, I knew I was going to be in the finals. I haven’t thrown this good in a while,” Reyes Sr. said.

Reyes Sr. didn’t bowl for several years because of knee problems. He had both replaced last summer.

“He’s crazy. His pain tolerance is insane. I don’t know how many times we had to tell him to sit down, just stop. Chill,” Reyes Jr. said. “He was like ‘I just want to get back on the lanes.’”

After the first game, Reyes Jr. thought he may not get through to the finals. So, his dad gave him a little tap on the belly for encouragement.

“I know all I’ve got to do is get him mad. That gets him mad,” Reyes Sr. said. “When you get him mad, he concentrates.”

That was enough to make it an all Reyes family final. Neither man expected the other to concede.

“I told him ‘Don’t lay down for me because I’m not going to lay down for you,’” Reyes Sr. said. “You’re ready for this.”

Timmer takes her third

Stacey Timmer bowled in a tournament in Detroit on Saturday. She could’ve skipped the Classic. After all, Timmer already had two Class WA trophies.

Forfeiting wasn’t really an option for her, though. Timmer had to head back down to the Region to win her third and that's exactly what she did, beating Janet Kulovitz 245-180 in the top women’s division final.

“I worked to get to the top spot,” she said. “I just wanted to focus on making good shots and winning a trophy.”

Timmer gets no pins while many of the bowlers in the division have handicap. That makes her feat of winning three times even more impressive.

“I’m a true scratch bowler. Because I’m a true scratch bowler, I feel like I’m not afraid of anything,” she said. “I can still compete. I’m 48 years old and I’m still in there, just getting better with age.”

Wilson, Porter pal around in Class B

Darius Wilson and Charles Porter had a good time Sunday, and not just because they finished at the top of Class B.

The pair are friends, so they spent the day jawing with each other and laughing all the way to the final, where Wilson topped Porter 231-188.

“It was fun. Competitive but fun,” Porter said. “We actually gave each other tips in the third round. Of course, it worked. Our goal was to get there together.”

Wilson said was surrounded by his family and friends. He wears a chain with a picture of his father, who passed in 2016.

“I did for for my pops,” Wilson said. “I wear him around my neck. That’s why I did it.”

It’s Porter’s first year bowling. He started at Wilson’s suggestion and gave him a few tips. It was Porter’s first tournament.

“I practiced every day. If you put in the work, it’s going to show,” he said. “This is making me want to go for more now.”

Wells goes back to it in WB

Rusheena Wells had to be coaxed back into bowling by her kids. She was giving the sport up entirely, despite carrying a 187 average at one point.

“I haven’t bowled in a tournament in I don’t know how many years,” Wells said. “I’ve been bowling with my kids and improving so they wouldn’t let me give up.”

That turned out to be a good decision as Wells took home a $1,000 check and a big trophy, winning Class WB with a 173-160 finals win over Ivyana Hurey.

‘Ice’ Hoskins puts his shoes back on to win

Robert Hoskins didn’t know the format Sunday. So, when the bowler they call “Ice” rolled a 188 in his first game, he changed his shoes and started packing his equipment.

Then, tournament director Mike Kozy told him he had another game to bowl.

Hoskins put his bowling shoes back on, bowled a 216 in the next game and worked his way all the way to the top of Class SA. He beat Jesus Salas 201-158 to win the senior title.

“I just got lucky. I just took some good shots and got lucky,” he said.

Banking on Class SB

Wilfred Banks was the top qualifier in the lower senior division. He stayed on top with a 234-214 win over past champ Domingo Rodriguez in the Class SB finals.

PHOTOS: Times Classic winners