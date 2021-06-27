Clayton Kershaw's 13 Ks, Zach McKinstry's slam lifts Dodgers past Cubs

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-1 victory over the Cubs on Sunday night.

Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game and drove in three runs in the Dodgers' third consecutive win over Chicago after four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the series opener Thursday.

Kershaw (9-7) lasted just one inning at Wrigley Field last month in the shortest start of his 14-year career, but the 33-year-old left-hander was spectacular in the rematch.

He yielded four hits while flummoxing the Cubs with his slider, recording his highest strikeout total in a regular-season game since July 2017 and getting a season-high 26 swings and misses.

Kershaw didn't get into a three-ball count until the sixth, and he issued his only walk in the seventh. He matched his highest strikeout total since he struck out 13 Brewers to wrap up last fall's NL wild-card series on the way to his first World Series title.

Kershaw got a standing ovation as he left the field in the eighth, although it briefly turned to loud boos when umpires inspected him for foreign substances. Kershaw smiled and waved his cap as the cheers returned.