Clear signals call for one ability more than others among QBs

I have heard the quote used by or attributed to a number of NFL legends. At one time or another, Bill Parcells, Bill Polian, and Tony Dungy have said, “The most important ability is availability.” I am not sure who coined it.
However, perhaps no coach has lived by the adage more than Bill Belichick.
Last season, quarterback Cam Newton missed time after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Late in training camp this year, he left Massachusetts for a medical appointment and, in so doing, ran afoul of the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol. As a result, he was absent from the Patriots training facility for five days, missing three practices. For Belichick, apparently, two COVID-related absences were one too many, even for the starting quarterback. When training camp ended, the 2015 NFL MVP was left off New England’s roster.
Belichick’s track record is clear. It may seem unfair to penalize a player for brief medical issues but in the NFL with its limited roster sizes, if a player is missing, he is not helping the team and reliability is a good predictor of availability.
The issue is particularly acute at the quarterback position. Perhaps more so than at any other level, in the NFL, it is a quarterback’s game. When the starting signal caller is missing — whether from game or practice — a team’s chances of winning drop dramatically.
Thus, in the case of Newton, Belichick’s conduct was understandable. However, having a consistent philosophical approach is one thing. Facing the fact that your quarterback is going to be truly unavailable or playing impaired for an extended period is another matter altogether.
Already this season, in addition to the Bears with Andy Dalton and the bone bruise in his knee, there are at least four other teams with serious quarterback health issues.
In Week 1, Washington lost Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, to what was described as a subluxed right hip. That means the hip dislocated but went back into place by itself. Media reports indicate the previously durable veteran was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Yet, all the medical literature recommends giving the damaged soft tissue 2-3 months to heal to prevent a recurrence — or worse. Given his age, Fitzpatrick and the team should see the injury as an indication that it is time for Fitzpatrick to walk away from the game before he has to limp.
Ben Roethlisberger is a year older and last week suffered a left pectoralis strain. At least the injury is not to his throwing arm. Yet, any pain and weakness in the left shoulder is bound to affect his throwing motion in the right and his ability to take a hit. Injuries are nothing new to Roethlisberger, limiting his availability and/or effectiveness for much of the last three seasons. Many thought he might retire at the end of the last season and the Steelers brought him back this year only after he accepted a significant pay cut. Both player and team should have accepted the obvious, instead.
Carson Wentz, 28, has been able to complete only two of his five previous NFL seasons without missing a game. Consequently, was anybody surprised when the Colts’ new quarterback sprained both ankles last week? With Wentz’s long-term track record for significant injuries, Indianapolis management was foolish to expect something different.
Which brings us to Tua Tagovailoa, 23, and the Miami Dolphins. He was ruled out this weekend after fracturing ribs the week before. He is supposedly week-to-week with the injury. We’ve seen this movie before. Quarterbacks with fractured ribs are brought back wearing a flak jacket with the assurance that they are unable to make the injury any worse. Meanwhile, the extra padding makes tucking the ball away more difficult. Also, throws downfield become an adventure because the pain from the ribs prevents the quarterback from following through and putting full velocity on the ball.
If this were Tua’s first trip to the injury list, no worries. You may recall, though, his history at Alabama: a severe ankle sprain requiring surgery and a subsequent fracture-dislocation of the pelvis and hip that briefly left his career in doubt. A satisfactory series of MRIs after reconstructive surgery of the hip may have convinced the Dolphins he was still worth drafting in the first round. I was not. Those who are fragile at the collegiate level do not suddenly become durable when they reach the pros.
At least Justin Fields has yet to be hit with the fragility label. If anything, in last year’s Sugar Bowl, he proved he could take a hit. I still don’t know how he came back from the blow to his side that resulted in a targeting call against Clemson All-American linebacker James Skalski. Should he play well in Dalton’s absence — and I expect he will — I do not know how Matt Nagy ever goes back to the currently injured veteran.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.