Clear signals call for one ability more than others among QBs

Thus, in the case of Newton, Belichick’s conduct was understandable. However, having a consistent philosophical approach is one thing. Facing the fact that your quarterback is going to be truly unavailable or playing impaired for an extended period is another matter altogether.

Already this season, in addition to the Bears with Andy Dalton and the bone bruise in his knee, there are at least four other teams with serious quarterback health issues.

In Week 1, Washington lost Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, to what was described as a subluxed right hip. That means the hip dislocated but went back into place by itself. Media reports indicate the previously durable veteran was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Yet, all the medical literature recommends giving the damaged soft tissue 2-3 months to heal to prevent a recurrence — or worse. Given his age, Fitzpatrick and the team should see the injury as an indication that it is time for Fitzpatrick to walk away from the game before he has to limp.