Cleveland Neal, Koron Davis put postseason ban in rearview, eye Bowman's fifth regional title

GARY — Cleveland Neal felt validated.
Bowman had just downed Roosevelt 65-53 to win its first sectional championship in six years, and all the senior forward could do was reflect on everything he’s overcome throughout his prep career.
Four years ago, the Eagles weren't even allowed to compete in the postseason when Neal joined the program as a freshman. Due to several rules violations during former coach Migel Nunnery’s tenure, the IHSAA banned Bowman from playoff competition in 2017 and 2018.
Neal could have quit or transferred, but he stayed put and has helped the Eagles reclaim their glory. After returning to postseason action last year and losing in a Class 2A sectional championship to eventual state champion Andrean, Bowman bounced back this season and has its eyes set on the school’s first regional title since 2014.
“I look at it by levels,” Neal said of the Eagles' rebuild. “There’s levels to what you do. (The ban) was basically training me for now. As a team, we’re more together. We’re a family.”
This year, the senior has carved out a role as one of Bowman's most versatile players. Neal is averaging 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He has also posted three double-doubles and is shooting 41.2% from behind the arc.
Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson took over the program at the beginning of its two-year postseason hiatus and said he is especially proud of the mental fortitude Neal and a few other upperclassmen have shown. He admitted that it was hard to get some individuals to stick around, but those who did are finally reaping the rewards.
“Koron (Davis), Cleveland Neal, Raymond Terry and Jacques Williams experienced the ban, so they are seasoned, and they understand what’s going on,” Robinson said. “Right now, the journey has been good to us.”
As Neal continues to do the dirty work for Bowman, Davis has led the charge offensively. The junior guard is averaging a team-high 22.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. He has also recorded four 30-point performances and drained a team-high 43 3-pointers.
Last year, Davis was the Eagles' third-leading scorer and only eclipsed 20 points twice. He credited his increased production to the work he put in over the summer and simply having a larger role on the team.
The junior has proven all season that he can score from nearly anywhere on the court, drilling deep 3s and finishing above the rim. That trend continued for Davis with a team-high 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Class 2A Bowman Sectional championship on March 7.
“It felt good,” Davis said of guiding his squad to its sixth sectional crown on its home floor. “But we’re just taking it game by game.”
The Eagles (15-7) will square off against LaVille (19-6) in the North Judson Regional semifinals on Saturday at noon.
Bowman's last trip to the regional round was with former coach Marvin Rea Sr. During his eight seasons at the helm, he led the program to four state championship appearances and won a Class A title in 2010 and a Class 2A crown in 2013.
Rea eventually moved on to coach at Lighthouse but was killed in a five-vehicle accident on Dec. 5, 2017. The Eagles renamed their gym after him on Dec. 4, 2018, before a home game against the Lions.
With everything that has transpired over the last decade, including the two-year postseason ban, Robinson said it was fitting for Bowman to win its first sectional title since Rea was on the sidelines. He hopes his squad will continue to play hard in its former coach’s memory.
“I had a coach tell me that Marvin was with us during sectionals, and I felt it,” said Robinson, who started coaching an AAU team with Rea in 1996. “The kids played well, and it’s a special feeling. But my thing right now is trying to get them to realize that sectionals is over. We have (a new challenge) ahead of us, and it’s going to be tough.”