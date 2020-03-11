Cleveland Neal, Koron Davis put postseason ban in rearview, eye Bowman's fifth regional title

GARY — Cleveland Neal felt validated.

Bowman had just downed Roosevelt 65-53 to win its first sectional championship in six years, and all the senior forward could do was reflect on everything he’s overcome throughout his prep career.

Four years ago, the Eagles weren't even allowed to compete in the postseason when Neal joined the program as a freshman. Due to several rules violations during former coach Migel Nunnery’s tenure, the IHSAA banned Bowman from playoff competition in 2017 and 2018.

Neal could have quit or transferred, but he stayed put and has helped the Eagles reclaim their glory. After returning to postseason action last year and losing in a Class 2A sectional championship to eventual state champion Andrean, Bowman bounced back this season and has its eyes set on the school’s first regional title since 2014.

“I look at it by levels,” Neal said of the Eagles' rebuild. “There’s levels to what you do. (The ban) was basically training me for now. As a team, we’re more together. We’re a family.”

This year, the senior has carved out a role as one of Bowman's most versatile players. Neal is averaging 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He has also posted three double-doubles and is shooting 41.2% from behind the arc.